An encouraging report has indicated that Doctor Odyssey Season 2 may actually happen.

Set on the high seas aboard a luxury cruise ship, the ABC medical drama first sailed its way into fans' lives in September 2024, following a medical staff on an ocean liner named The Odyssey.

As of writing, the show has not been greenlit beyond its maiden voyage; however, it seems rife for more sea-based hijinks.

Will Doctor Odyssey Season 2 Get Renewed?

Doctor Odyssey

Despite no official announcement having been made, fans seem to think Doctor Odyssey Season 2 is a sure thing after some recent news.

According to a new report from Deadline, the ABC medical drama from American Horror Story's Ryan Murphy has been a major hit among audiences.

The sea-faring series reportedly skipped right past the pilot stage at the network, getting a straight-to-season order (something that rarely happens) and it has paid off.

Data shared in the report revealed that the series reached a whopping 14 million viewers with its pilot and has maintained solid viewership since then.

While ABC still may take its time in giving this series the green light, Doctor Odyssey has proven that the TV giant will have to look long and hard at the series when considering a second season.

Seeing as the new medical drama has proven its ability to stand among some of the network's biggest series (i.e. Grey's Anatomy and 9-1-1), Deadline noted that prospects look good for a potential Season 2 pick-up.

With Season 1 having just come to an end, fans should keep their eyes out for news of a season 2 renewal, as it could happen at any time.

When Would Doctor Odyssey Season 2 Be Released?

Now that the road is seemingly being paved for Doctor Odyssey Season 2 to be confirmed, fans will start to look at when they can expect the show to return.

With the series only having just finished its first season, ABC may wait to see what kind of tail Doctor Odyssey has on streaming in the weeks/months since its release.

Even with that streaming now in mind, Season 2 should get the official rubber stamp sometime before the end of 2024 (perhaps in early 2025), putting it on the path to a production getting fast-tracked.

The series has proven it can be a heavy-hitter amongst some of fall's biggest and brightest, one can likely expect ABC to want to hit that release window for next year.

That would likely mean filming will commence sometime in the spring or early summer, setting it up for a release date somewhere around the same time Season 1 debuted (late September).

Doctor Odyssey Season 1 is now streaming on Hulu.