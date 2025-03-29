911 has given Christopher Diaz a wild journey as fans look back to the most recent time he left the show.

McHugh has become a fan favorite over the years as Christopher in 911, which marks the only acting credit of his career. Continuing to shine alongside 911's superstar-caliber cast, McHugh adds to his lengthy tenure in 2024 and 2025, which started in early Season 2.

Why Did Christopher Leave 911 In Season 7?

Gavin McHugh

In the Season 7 911 finale, Gavin McHugh's Christopher Diaz made an unexpected exit from California to Texas for an undisclosed amount of time.

This came after Christopher learned that his father, Eddie Diaz, was cheating on his girlfriend Marisol (Edy Ganem) with a woman named Kim (Devin Kelley). This gave Christopher a major fright due to Kim looking like a near-carbon copy of his mother.

Once Christopher saw this, he moved to Texas to spend time with his grandparents after his relationship with his father was fractured. Following this move, Eddie made the tough decision to follow Christopher to Texas, hoping to repair their relationship while leaving his family at Station 118 behind.

Considering how difficult Christopher found it to forgive his father, this set up a tough journey for both characters in Season 8.

Does Christopher Return to 911?

While Christopher came back to 911 in the Season 8 premiere, he was absent from future episodes until his long-awaited return in Episode 12.

This episode showed Eddie Diaz's perspective of moving to Texas to be with Christopher again (see more on actor Ryan Guzman's feelings on the move here). In the end, all Eddie wants is to have the relationship he's always had with his son where they can be honest and open with each other about everything.

This proves to be difficult as Eddie cannot find a job as a firefighter in Texas, leading him to take a position as a rideshare driver and lie to his son about it. Christopher is seen bragging to people about his dad being a firefighter, which makes things even more difficult.

In the end, Eddie tells Christopher the truth and his son supports his new job, leading to a bit of healing between the two fan-favorite characters

Now, the real question is if and when both Christopher and Eddie find their way back to the 118 to rebuild their lives in California. Thankfully, Eddie appears to be ready to make another change soon, which could mean great things for everybody involved.

New episodes of 911 Season 8 premiere on ABC on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET and can be streamed the next day on Hulu.