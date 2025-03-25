911 now has a return date set for Eddie Diaz after the fan-favorite character's brief Texas exit.

Eddie has had quite a rollercoaster tenure in 911 Season 8, especially as a character fans have gravitated heavily toward since his Season 2 debut. Known for his deep friendship with Oliver Stark's Buck and his devotion to caring for his son Christopher, he is now an irreplaceable member of the 118.

Did Eddie Leave 911?

Ryan Guzman

In the middle of Season 8, fans were shocked to learn about Eddie Diaz's sudden departure from 911 as he experienced major family problems. After his son, Christopher, caught him in an affair, he moved back to Texas with his grandparents before Eddie followed him to repair their relationship.

Now, Eddie appears set to make his return, courtesy of a synopsis for 911 Season 8, Episode 12 (titled "Disconnected").

The synopsis teases Maddie having trouble getting back to work after Episode 10 put her in danger of leaving 911 for good. Additionally, it confirms Eddie's return to the team, with the description indicating that Eddie "struggles to adapt to his new surroundings:"

"Maddie's return to work proves to be more triggering than expected, as she may have returned too soon; Eddie struggles to adapt to his new surroundings."

What Will Happen in 911 Season 8, Episode 12?

Seemingly the biggest thing fans are keeping an eye on is the relationship between Eddie Diaz and Evan Buckley after the former's departure to Texas. Although it was confirmed that Eddie made this move to save his relationship with Christopher, he now has the challenge of returning to his life in Los Angeles.

Buck and Eddie's friendship has been one of the biggest driving forces behind 911 since Eddie first joined the team. Particularly after Buck came out as gay in Season 7, fans have wondered whether the pair could evolve from friends into a deeper kind of relationship with one another.

For now, Buck is doing everything he can to help his friend during the move, including caring for his Southern California home before Eddie rejoins his work family.

Buck has also struggled mightily with making new friends in Eddie's absence, even leading him to reunite with his ex-boyfriend, Tommy (see more on Tommy's 911 Season 7 return here). With that on his mind, he will lean heavily on Eddie in his return, giving Guzman's character even more to worry about.

However next week plays out, sparks are sure to fly as the Station 118 crew works to get reacclimated with one another.

New episodes of 911 Season 8 premiere on ABC on Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET and can be streamed the next day on Hulu.