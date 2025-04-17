911 Season 8 Episode 15 Cast & Guest Stars In 'Lab Rats' (Pictures) - Anthony Cistaro, Chris Wu & More

The 911 Season 8, Episode 15 cast is filled with guest stars, including Anthony Cistaro, Chris Wu, and more.

The latest episode in the long-running ABC series follows the show's central team of first responders, who are called to save their own after members of Los Angeles' Fire Department 118 get stuck fighting a bio lab fire.

The new episode, "Lab Rats," marks the start of a lengthy hiatus for the latest 911 season.

911 Season 8 Episode 15 Cast Guide: Every Main Guest Star (Names & Pictures)

Askyler Bell - Mara Driskell

Askyler Bell

Askyler Bell brings to life Mara Driskell, reprising her role from earlier in the season. Mara is the foster daughter of Hen and Karen Wilson, who comes into their care after her parents were tragically found dead by first responders.

Bell has appeared as Mara in 11 episodes of 911 and has credits on hit series like Hal & Harper, Abbott Elementary, and Rap Sh!t.

Declan Pratt - Denny Wilson

Declan Pratt

Denny Wilson (played by Declan Pratt) is the son of series mainstays Hen, Karen Wilson, and Mara's foster brother. Denny was adopted by the LA first responder and local rocket scientist after his birth mother gave him up.

Pratt has also appeared in 911 several times before this. His only other major credit is in Passionflix's Driven.

Brian Knoebel - Allen Reid

Brian Knoebel

Brian Knowbel plays Allen Reid, a scientist at the bio lab where the episode's central fire occurs.

Knoebel can also be seen in Monsters, 1923 (read more about 1923 here), and American Pastoral.

Rick Worthy - John Hartman

Rick Worthy

Longtime actor Rick Worthy plays John Hartman. This season, he has been a recurring character as the Colonel of the U.S. Army Infectious Diseases, helping with the ongoing bio lab plot.

Worthy has over 70 credits, including Duplicity, Star Trek: Enterprise, and Gossip Girl.

Sean T. Krishnan - Director Francis Banting

Sean T. Krishnan

Sean T. Krishnan plays Director Francis Banting, a professional microbiologist in the season's central laboratory.

Krishnan may be familiar to fans for his work in The Dictator, The Lazarus Effect, and Turning Red.

Sadie Kuwano - Roz

Sadie Kuwano

Sadie Kuwano brings to life another scientist working at the show's ill-fated bio lab who gets stuck in quarantine after exposure to a dangerous contagion.

Kuwano's other credits include I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson, In the Vault, and Criminal Minds.

Bridget Regan - Moira Blake

Bridget Regan

Bridget Regan's Moira Blake is the disgraced microbiologist responsible for the contagion leak that led to the 188 and the army's involvement.

Regan has appeared in The Rookie, The Last Ship, and John Wick.

Marsha Warfield - Toni Wilson

Marsha Warfield

Marsha Warfield plays Toni Wilson. Toni has appeared several times in 911, providing guidance for her daughter, Hen Wilson, and grandson, Denny.

Warfield can also be seen as a part of The Upshaws cast, Night Court, and The Richard Pryor Show.

Corinne Massiah - May Grant

Corinne Massiah

Another series mainstay set to appear in Season 8, Episode 15, is Corinne Massiah's May Grant, the daughter of Field Sergeant Athena Grant-Nash.

Massiah is best known for her work in Pitch, Mistresses, and Secrets and Lies.

Chris Wu

Chris Wu

Chris Wu returns to 911 as a police officer working for the Los Angeles Police Force. Wu previously appeared in Season 3 of the hit series.

Wu's previous work includes Dead Space, The Upshaws, and Escape the Night.

Anthony Cistaro

Anthony Cistaro

Anthony Cistaro makes his 911 debut in Season 8, Episode 15, but the exact details of his character are kept under wraps.

Cistaro's filmography includes credits on Sense8, All Day and Night, and Ugly Betty.

