After leaked set photos tease his possible exit, 911 Season 8 may be saying goodbye to Peter Krause's Captain Bobby Nash.

Captain Nash already has his fair share of exit scares in 911, with him having survived a coma, leaving Firehouse 118 behind (temporarily), and a few risky calls on the field.

While he was able to return as the Captain of Firehouse 118 again in Season 8, things may be looking grim for the fan-favorite character.

Does Bobby Die in 911 Season 8? New Set Photos Spark Fan Concerns

Peter Krause

In a photo captured from the set of 911 Season 8, the main crew of Firehouse 118, alongside Angela Bassett's Athena Grant, can be seen dressed for a funeral.

One notable absence in the set photos is Peter Krause's Bobby Nash, and it appears this funeral is for him.

Aside from the current crew members of Firehouse 118, a returning Eddie Diaz is also present. Joining him are former Captain Vincent Gerrard and probationary firefighter Ravi Panikkar, who made his comeback in 911 Season 8, Episode 11.

Corinne Massiah's May Grant, Athena's daughter, can also be seen holding Bobby's hat, strongly indicating that Captain Nash is being mourned by his friends and family.

A set video then shows Firehouse 118 and Athena Grant and her family in a sad scene paying tribute to Captain Bobby Nash.

So Is Peter Krause's Bobby Nash Leaving 911?

Peter Krause

The brand-new season of 911 already has one major exit from Firehouse 118 after Eddie Diaz decided to leave Los Angeles and move to Texas to be with his son, Christopher.

Based on these new set photos, Captain Bobby Nash's situation may not be looking good, but some fans are convinced that this is a dream sequence.

A dream sequence makes sense because 911 would not have spoiled a major death like Bobby Nash by filming funeral scenes that the general public could see.

911 Season 7, Episode 9 already had a similar exit scare for Peter Krause's Bobby Nash after he suffered from a heart attack that led to a coma.

While he managed to survive, many theorized that Nash may soon retire for good or be written off. This is mainly because of what he told his wife, Athena, about committing suicide after feeling guilty over the people he accidentally killed in the fire he created in Minnesota.

Still, Krause told The Wrap in March 2024 that he thinks he only has a "few more [seasons]" in him before wrapping it up as Captain Nash:

"It depends on the physical demands of the role. I don’t think my body an hold out for another seven seasons, but I have a few more in me."

The actor's comments about his potential departure may suggest that his exit will not happen in Season 8. This funeral sequence could be a dream to act as foreshadowing for Nash's eventual exit.

The next episode of 911 Season 8 will premiere on ABC on Thursday, April 3 at 8 p.m. ET and stream on Hulu the next day.