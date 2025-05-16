Following Season 8's emotional ending, 911 showrunner Tim Minear shared the challenges behind finding the next captain of Firehouse 118 ahead of Season 9. The death of Captain Robert "Bobby" Nash (Peter Krause) in 911 sent shockwaves to the rest of the 118, his wife Athena (Angela Bassett), and fans of the series. Bobby's departure left a significant hole in the lives of the show's core characters, with them trying hard to navigate their new normal.

Minear previously explained why Bobby Nash had to leave 911, pointing out that it was a "creative decision" on his part while saying, "If the stakes are never real... the show could die." The character's death also meant that Firehouse 118 has yet to name a permanent captain. Still, 911 revealed Bobby's temporary replacement for a few episodes: Captain Vincent Gerrard (Brian Thompson).

However, the finale made it clear that Gerrard's post at Firehouse 118 will not last long. Hen (Aisha Hinds) was also offered the job, but she turned it down after realizing she was not ready to take over for the 118. This meant someone from the core characters is expected to step up.

911 Season 8, Episode 18 (the finale) saw the team dealing with the collapse of the Newton building, leaving several lives in danger. Without the 118's anchor (Bobby), the team had to lean on each other to get through and save as many lives as possible.

One of the characters who stepped up is Kenneth Choi's Chimney. Still reeling from Bobby's death, Chimney rallied the team to save a victim who experienced internal bleeding after being impaled by falling debris. Athena, who was present during the collapse, saw the whole thing, and she finally made amends with Chimney by saying Bobby would've been proud of him if he were there.

At the station, Chimney gave a powerful speech on how Firehouse 118 is Bobby's legacy, motivating everyone to keep their hope alive and make their fallen leader proud. At the end of his speech, Hen said, "Copy that, Cap. I mean, Chim," subtly implying that Chimney could be poised to take over as Firehouse 118's captain next season.

However, previous comments from 911 showrunner Tim Minear to Entertainment Weekly suggested that there is a long way to go before officially promoting Chimney as 118's captain, noting that "a big part of Season 9" will explore the firehouse's "leadership vacuum:"

"Yes, there’s a leadership vacuum that will not necessarily be solved this year. That’s going to be a big part of season 9. It’s not only an impossible vacuum for the one 118 to fill, it’s an impossible vacuum for the show to fill. So it’s like we’re both going to be struggling with the same questions and the same challenges on screen and off."

Minear also pointed out that Chimney and Bobby go way back in Season 1, and Chimney was the one who pushed Bobby to continue living even when hope was lost:

"Chimney was the guy who, way back in season 1, Bobby shared his origin story with: 'I'm going to check out once I've saved this amount of people and fill up this book.' Chimney was the guy who kind of pushed him toward maybe continuing to live, not just suffer. And now here's Chimney alive because Bobby isn't. So that's going to have a particular ramification for him."

Minear's comments confirmed what fans suspected about Firehouse 118's new captain, meaning Chimney has yet to be officially promoted despite his powerful speech in the Season 8 finale.

Still, many would agree that Chimney is the ideal candidate to replace Bobby as the new captain, especially considering their history.

911 is ABC's first responders drama series that focuses on the personal and professional lives of firefighters and police officers in Los Angeles. The series has already been renewed for Season 9 for the 2025-2026 TV season (alongside a major production change).

Here’s Why Chimney Is the Best Replacement for 911's Bobby Nash

Seeing Chimney take over as Firehouse 118's new captain is the ideal narrative trajectory for the character, especially after Bobby sacrificed himself for him before he died (read more about Kenneth Choi's exit scare earlier this season here).

However, Chimney has not been himself since Bobby died, and he has been blaming himself for his friend's tragic fate (although it was clearly not his fault).

It took a long period of reflection (and Eddie's looming departure) for Chimney to realize that he had to step up and wake his team up, ultimately making Bobby proud.

911 Season 8's ending sets up Chimney's leadership journey in Season 9, meaning he could navigate various ups and downs before eventually being promoted as the 118's captain. While the road may be difficult, he has his team, Athena, and Maddie, to lean on when his back is against the wall.