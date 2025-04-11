Is Chimney Leaving 911? This New Trailer Gives Grim Update on Kenneth Choi's Character

A new 911 trailer gave fans reason to be concerned about the future of Kenneth Choi's Chimney.

Choi has been a central part of the 911 cast since the show's 2018 debut with his role as Howard "Chimney" Han, a veteran firefighter-paramedic at Station 118. Having stuck around since the pilot episode, he remains a key part of the team alongside characters like his wife, Jennifer Love Hewitt's Maddie.

Chimney has been through plenty of intense situations over the years, getting out from under his family while building his reputation through his job at the 118. However, as Season 8 pushes forward, he may be in for his toughest endeavor to date.

911 Trailer Teases Trouble For Kenneth Choi's Chimney

A new promo for the next episode of ABC's 911 hinted at Kenneth Choi's Chimney Han being in serious danger of potentially exiting the series.

The trailer shows Chimney and the rest of the 118 on a call in what appears to be a medical facility, as Chimney is on the floor with blood streaming from his nose. He seems to be infected by some kind of contagion or virus, which is putting his life in danger.

ABC

The trailer teases Chimney starting to undergo organ failure unless the team can get him an antiviral to save his life. Most of the other firefighters are wearing full hazmat suits for protection as they do everything they can to save their coworker and friend.

ABC

This has led to some speculation that Chimney might be killed off during the second part of the currently-running two-episode arc in 911 Season 8 (see more on 911 Season 8, Episode 14 here).

The full promo for 911 Season 8, Episode 15 can be seen below:

Additionally, Choi appeared in a short promo for this set of 911 episodes to tease what's coming (via Reddit). Sitting on set, he told fans they will have "no idea what to expect" from the show's latest entries:

"Tune in tonight for a crazy two-parter of '911.' It’s going to be intense, and you will have no idea what to expect."

Will Chimney Be Killed Off in 911 Season 8?

ABC

Kenneth Choi has worked his way up to fan-favorite status in his eight seasons of work on 911, always bringing his brand of humor and drama to every episode. While this ad certainly puts him in a difficult situation, seeing him be killed off and forced to exit the series would be quite a shock.

911 is also no stranger to putting its characters in danger vacating the series, particularly in recent seasons. Maddie Han, Christopher Diaz, and Eddie Diaz have all had their scares in recent weeks, while set photos from 911 Season 8 have put Peter Krause's Bobby Nash in serious danger of having his story end.

For the time being, Chimney's tenure on 911 does not appear to be in serious jeopardy. After all, this team has proven year after year to be incredibly good at pulling their own out of life-threatening situations on a regular basis.

Looking ahead to the next few weeks (which will include a scheduled gap in programming on April 24), the drama will only intensify as Chimney and co. fight their latest battles.

With Season 9 on the way, seeing the makeup of the team change would certainly throw fans for a loop, but the next few episodes are sure to leave many on the edge of their seats no matter what happens.