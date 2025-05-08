911 Show Confirms Major Change for Season 9

911 is saying goodbye to an essential piece of its production ahead of the cast and crew's return for Season 9. ABC's first responder drama series has been filming its episodes in the iconic Fox Studio Lot on Pico Boulevard in Century City since its debut in 2018, but a significant change implemented by Disney is set to change that.

After Disney acquired a significant portion of 21st Century Fox's assets in 2019, the 53-acre lot in Century City from Fox was included in the deal. However, the move to a different location didn't happen then since part of the deal was Disney moving in as a tenant for the famed lot for at least seven more years to avoid disruption in productions.

Reddit user olga_dr shared a new image from a 911 crew member confirming that the show's production is moving to Burbank.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, this is part of the company's efforts to move its TV productions to Burbank to streamline its services, considering Disney has its own lot and complex that is home to ABC and Disney Animation.

While 911's move to Burbank offers many new opportunities for the cast and crew, the change of scenery is making some cast members emotional after getting attached to Fox's famed lot.

Ryan Guzman, who plays Eddie and left 911 as a series regular in Season 8, posted a video saying his heartfelt goodbye (via Instagram) to Stage 6, the show's shooting location for eight years.

Fox's lot was home to iconic shows, such as Modern Family, Fresh Off the Boat, The Orville, and L.A. to Vegas. It was also home to 911's spinoff, 911: Lone Star.

As 911 embraces an exciting chapter in its production, this new change could hint at more developments in terms of its story, as new locations will likely be showcased for Season 9 and beyond.

While 911 recently said goodbye to Peter Krause's Bobby Nash, ABC's procedural drama still banners a stellar cast headlined by Angela Bassett as Athena Grant, Jennifer Love Hewitt as Maddie Buckley, Kenneth Choi as Howard “Chimney” Han, Aisha Hinds as Henrietta “Hen” Wilson, Ryan Guzman as Eddie Diaz, and Oliver Stark as Evan “Buck” Buckley.

911 is created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, and it follows the personal and professional lives of Los Angeles' first responders.

Why 911’s Production Shift Is Good News for the Show’s Characters

ABC

Bobby Nash's death in 911 marks a new chapter for ABC's resident first responders, and a change of production site could further cement that by showing off new locations in Season 9.

While most of the sets may stay the same (such as the iconic Firehouse 118 headquarters and LAPD precinct), Season 9 could shift things a bit by potentially changing the houses of some of the core characters.

Avid 911 viewers are aware that Athena Grant is in the midst of her home renovation in Season 8, and next season could finally unveil her new house as she prepares to start a fresh chapter without Bobby.

As Maddie and Han continue to expand their family with a new baby, they could move to a bigger house. This move makes sense story-wise since their house in Season 8 became the site where a murderous serial killer tried to kill Maddie in 911 Season 8, Episode 10.