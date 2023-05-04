Disney+'s Percy Jackson Gets Release Date Window (Official)

Disney+'s Percy Jackson and the Olympians received a new release date window straight from one of its stars.

Season 1 of the upcoming Disney+ series is already confirmed to have eight episodes, with Season 2 potentially on the horizon.

The Adam Project's Walker Scobell is set to lead the show as the new Percy Jackson, and joining him are Empire's Leah Sava Jeffries and Cheaper By the Dozen's Aryan Simhadri as Annabeth and Glover respectively.

Marketing has yet to ramp up for the series, but Disney+ showcased its first footage during last year's D23 event.

When Will Percy Jackson Release on Disney+?

Aryan Simhadri, who portrays Grover in the Percy Jackson and the Olympians series, shared a new image confirming that the show's Disney+ release date will be in 2024. The image came from a Boston promotional event for Rick Riordan's upcoming book, The Sun and the Star:

Instagram

In a past interview, Percy Jackson lead star Walker Scobell mentioned that the show could land on Disney+ in late 2023 or 2024.

While the show is currently in the post-production stage, Riordan also initially speculated that Percy Jackson could premiere sometime in 2023, but the creator mentioned that the most likely release date would be 2024 instead due to the other factors that need to be considered, such as the studio's release schedule and its "complicated" special effects.

This latest confirmation that Percy Jackson and the Olympians could premiere in 2024 is exciting news.

Anticipation for the upcoming Disney+ series has been high due to the consistent updates from its creator Rick Riordan and the passionate comments from its lead star Walker Scobell.

Given that the show is deep in post-production, a 2024 release window makes sense, but when exactly will it release?

Previous remarks from those involved speculated that Percy Jackson would premiere in late 2023, potentially indicating that the show could be ready by the end of this year.

However, given Disney+'s expansive roster of content, the show being pushed to 2024 would be the right move. It's likely that Percy Jackson will release in early 2024 by February or March.

If it doesn't end up releasing in the first half of 2024, Disney+ could make Percy Jackson its big summer release of next year.