Watch: Disney+ Releases First Percy Jackson Show Trailer

Fans of the Percy Jackson franchise were fortunate enough to get behind-the-scenes footage of the starring trio Walker Scobell, Aryan Simhadri, and Leah Jeffries filming for Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Although, filming won't be finished until at least early 2023 for a 2024 release on Disney+.

Still, fans remained hopeful that more official news would be released regarding the series but would have to settle for more leaked set filming. However, many had assumed that there would be casting news at D23.

That was quickly put to rest by producer Rebecca Riordan, who said that while there would be a "surprise" for fans, it wouldn't have anything to do with rumored casting news.

But it did mean the first officially released footage for Percy Jackson and the Olympians would drop.

Percy Jackson Arrives at Camp Half-Blood

The first footage for the Percy Jackson and the Olympians Disney+ series was unveiled at Disney's D23 convention.

The footage is overlayed with Percy narrating as it shows his arrival at Camp Half-Blood, with multiple campers wearing Greek armor. It even shows what Percy’s cabin will look like in the series.

The footage can be seen below:



How Will Disney+ Series Compare to the Movies?

It's hard to recall what the original theatrical adaptation of Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief even looked like, but this series' depiction of Camp Half-Blood certainly feels far less in the open than the film, which makes sense for it to supposedly meant to be hidden.

It's also an enormous difference to see actual children attending the camp instead of teenagers on the cusp of adulthood. Another scene from the book hinted at in the footage is the yearly capture-the-flag competition Walker Scobell's Percy participates in with Leah Jeffries' Annabeth Chase.

Fans can expect Percy Jackson and the Olympians to make its way onto Disney+ by 2024.