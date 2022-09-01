Disney+ Reveals When New Percy Jackson Show Announcements Are Coming

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is easily one of the most highly anticipated Disney+ projects outside of the Marvel and Star Wars franchises. The last time audiences around the world saw the young adult series in live-action, it was in the form of two critically panned movies. Thankfully, Disney is giving the books another shot at adaptation.

In fact, Disney+ is already in production of a streaming series for the books, with the first season telling the story of The Lightning Thief. Set photos have shown glimpses of what to expect, including the main trio together, the front of the Empire State Building, and a trip to a potentially important museum setpiece.

So when might fans get their first proper look at the series, outside of set photos hitting the web? It seems like it might be sooner than fans think, as the show, as the show looks to be making its way to D23.

Percy Jackson Is on His Way to Anaheim

Disney+

Disney has announced a new panel for the upcoming D23 panel titled "Disney's Epic Entertainment Showcase: The Musical: The Extravaganza," one that'll be hosted by Raven-Symone and Lilly Singh.

Among the projects being shown, including Nation Treasure: Edge of History and The Muppets Mayhem, Percy Jackson and the Olympians will be getting its own spotlight during the panel. The only additional information regarding their appearance is that the book series' original author Rick Riordan will be in attendance, alongside some unnamed special guests for presumed announcements regarding the demigod series.

The entire Branded Television panel will follow Marvel Studios & Lucasfilm's presentation on Saturday, September 10, kicking off at 3:30 pm PT and lasting one hour and forty-five minutes, though Percy Jackson's segment will likely be limited to ten minutes maximum.

Most recently, the official Disney+ social media page posted an image of the three main cast members side-by-side on set for the series. In the message attached, the post celebrated Walker Scobell's birthday:

"It's a very special day for a very special demigod. We're celebrating Percy Jackson's Birthday with a gift just for you... #PercyPreview... #PercyJackson and the Olympians is coming soon to #DisneyPlus."

Disney

In a previous interview with MTV UK, actress Leah Sava Jeffries shared how she "loved filming" on the series and that "the cast is amazing:"

“It’s going great. I love filming on Percy Jackson! The cast is amazing, I love the locations that we’re filming at. I can’t wait for you guys to see it also.”

When asked if season one was going to cover only the first book, author Rick Riordan revealed to Goodreads how "that's the idea," and that he's "optimistic [they] will get approval to do more:"

"That’s the idea, yes. Of course, first we have to get approval to do future seasons. Right now, we are only green-lit for one season, but if you all watch and like it, I am optimistic we will get approval to do more."

But what about Riordan's other book series, Kane Chronicles? The author shared that The Red Pyramid script is "going through re-write[s]" and that the whole series is set to be "feature films for Netflix:"

"Kane Chronicles will be feature films for Netflix. The Red Pyramid script is going through a re-write right now. Chance of crossover, I would say, is zero, since Disney owns Percy and Netflix owns Kane, and they are competitors, but who knows? I never thought Disney would end up buying Fox, and that worked out pretty well for me."

What Will Percy Show at D23?

Given all of the attention the series has gotten since its started production, it’s not all too surprising to see that Disney wants to promote the show—even if it doesn’t air until later next year or into 2024. But what might they bring to the table?

Well, while the main trio is cast, there are plenty of other big characters who fans are eagerly awaiting to see get names attached to them. Many of them happen to be the Gods themselves; Poseidon, Athena, Hades, Ares, Zeus, etc... Maybe at least a few of those castings will get announced.

They’re also likely to have some sort of footage to show off—though, don’t go expecting too much from it. They’re in the midst of production, so there won’t be a lot of finished content to showcase. Hopefully, at the very least, they can offer up some concept art as to what Mount Olympus will look like in this new adaptation.

Percy Jackson and the Olympians is currently set to debut on Disney+ in 2023 or 2024.

