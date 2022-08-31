D23 Expo Announcements: 11 Marvel & Star Wars Titles Showcased on New Poster

The Disney-focused D23 Expo will see another massive wave of announcements hit pop culture. This time, not only will it include Marvel projects, but also Star Wars—alongside various other Disney-owned IPs.

With only just over a week to go, fans are getting anxious. What can the world expect to have announced at the fan expo?

Well, a newly released poster may hold some answers to that very question.

What Hints Lie in the New D23 Poster?

Disney has revealed a brand new poster for its upcoming D23 Fan Expo convention.

The piece in question will be given exclusively to D23 Gold members at the event.

Disney

There are obviously plenty of little Easter Eggs for fans to catch on the poster. But what could they mean? Let's take a look at 11 of the more notable Marvel & Star Wars references:

1.) Grogu & N1 Starfighter

While entirely expected, this might confirm that D23 will hold some new information about The Mandalorian’s third season. With the season premiering early next year, and filming already wrapped up, Lucasfilm should have plenty to show off.

2.)The Andor Logo

Giving a preview of Andor at the event only makes sense, since it will be airing less than two weeks after the convention. Maybe it’ll even deliver new casting announcements to amp up hype for the series.

3.) Fulcrum Symbol

Disney

The symbol used by Ahsoka in Star Wars: Rebels can be seen just above Mickey Mouse's head, which is likely a surefire hint that more of Ahsoka will be shown off. Last time they showed off footage for the project, it had only been filming for a few days—now they should have more to pull from. Perhaps the world will even get casting for the live-action version of Hera Syndulla?

4.) Black Panther Symbol

It's safe to say that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is a likely attendee. It’s the next project in Marvel Studios’ release schedule, and its first trailer caused a powerful reaction across the fandom. Maybe they’ll show off some more of Riri Williams' role in the proceedings.

5.) Cap's Shield

Could more information on Captain America: A New World Order be on its way? Or potentially something pertaining to Chris Evans' Steve Rogers? The shield could also hint at US Agent, who is rumored to be a part of 2024's Thunderbolts.

6.) Training Droid

While this may be a long shot, could this be a subtle hint that Lucasfilm might actually show something from A Droid Story? Fans have been waiting a long time for information on what that project even is in the first place. Other possibilities are Obi-Wan Kenobi Season 2 and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor.

7.) Nova Corps Starblaster

There have been plenty of rumors flying around that a Nova project is in the works, so this may be an obvious sign of the hero's debut being announced at D23. Many have wanted to see the hero in the MCU for a long time now, so hopefully this is a sign that the wait might be over soon.

The ship could also be hinting at upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy projects after the spacecraft debuted in the first film of the series. Fans have yet to see any footage from the Holiday Special so perhaps this could be a tease for the Guardians' festive adventure on Disney+.

8.) Shang-Chi Symbol

Disney

Shang-Chi 2 is a movie many thought was going to get a surefire release date during Marvel's Hall H panel, yet there was no word about one at San Diego Comic-Con. The sequel has been officially announced though, so it's only a matter of time before Marvel Studios slots it into its Multiverse Saga plan. The symbol could also be teasing the long-rumored Ten Rings project, which has to receive an official confirmation.

9.) Firespray 31 Ship

Formally Boba Fett's Slave I, the ship's inclusion may be a sign that The Book of Boba Fett may get a second season, one which might be announced at D23. After all, Lucasfilm will likely want to keep their Mandoverse going, so hopefully, a follow-up to Temuera Morrison's story can do just that.

10.) An X-Wing

This is another reach, but is there any chance that this may be signaling towards Rogue Squadron? Fans have been told the project is still happening, so maybe the world will finally hear more about it.

11.) Spider-Man

Disney

The appearance of the webhead could mean many things; Spider-Man 4, Spider-Man: Freshman Year, Insomniac's Spider-Man 2 video game, or something relating to Avengers Campus. Some even think that Spidey's logo used in the artwork could be referencing the symbol from The Amazing Spider-Man films, potentially hinting at a threequel. It’s unlikely that any Sony Pictures projects will be a part of D23 though, with Tom Holland’s fourth film being the only exemption that might sneak by.

Indiana Jones

The inclusion of Indiana Jones on this poster presents a pretty strong argument that the movie might be showcased at the event. Fans have been waiting to see what’s in store for the fifth adventure, so hopefully this is where its first look will debut.

The Many Probable Announcements of D23

It's important to point out that all of the above was speculation, and some predictions may even be a reach. The poster has plenty of other little clues towards unmentioned projects, such as Luca, Wreck it Ralph, Mulan, Aladdin, Toys Story, Wall-E, Peter Pan, Frozen, The Princess and the Frog, and many more.

There’s always the chance that this poster is simply just a general poster to an event—one where they tried cramming in as many references as possible. Even if that’s the case, there’s certainly no harm in speculating.

Whatever may or may not be revealed at the show, fingers crossed that it’s able to hold a candle to what Marvel Studios brought to SDCC. Their presentation was jam-packed with mind-blowing announcements—it’s hard to imagine how D23 will be able to even match it.

But, fans also underestimated this year’s SDCC before it blew them away. So, hopefully, the same will happen here.