The Mandalorian Season 3: Evidence Points to Breaking Bad Actor Appearance

While 2022 has been one of the biggest years ever in terms of Star Wars content, fans are already anticipating 2023 and the return of The Mandalorian.

Currently slated to release in February 2023, Season 3 of The Mandalorian is expected to highlight Din Djarin's journey to Mandalore; and given the fact he's still in possession of the Darksaber, possibly some tension between himself and Bo-Katan Kryze.

As Mando and Grogu's story continues to grow, so does The Mandalorian's cast. In addition to Moff Gideon's Giancarlo Esposito, Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan, and Carl Weathers' Greef Karga, legendary actor Christopher Lloyd is set to star in an unknown role.

But now, a certain actor's social media suggests that Lloyd isn't the only one.

Breaking Bad Star Hints at The Mandalorian Role

Star Wars

This past April, actor Charles Baker shared a post on Instagram stating that he wouldn't be reprising his role as Skinny Pete in the Breaking Bad spin-off, Better Call Saul.

Towards the end of his caption, however, he alluded to "something even cooler out there waiting" and ended the post with The Mandalorian's iconic phrase via hashtag in #thisistheway.

Then, to commemorate May the 4th, the actor posted a series of Star Wars-related photos, one of which included a selfie with fellow Breaking Bad actor and The Mandalorian's villainous star, Giancarlo Esposito.

But that's not all. He kept the Mando references coming in his caption, referring to the post as a "virtual camtono:"

"MAY THE 4th BE WITH YOU! A virtual camtono of some close encounters and other Star Wars adjacent pics"

Is Charles Baker a Mandalorian or an Ahsoka Cameo?

Since The Book of Boba Fett reunited Mando and Grogu ahead of Season 3, the show has all the time and space it needs to further flesh out Mandalore and explore the various remnants of the Mandalorian people.

Therefore, if Charlies Baker is, in fact, headed to that galaxy far, far away, the odds are in favor of him playing a Mandalorian.

But it's worth noting that Moff Gideon, played by his Breaking Bad colleague, Giancarlo Esposito, is still at play, as are the fragments of the Empire.

And, even though Grogu chose Mando over Luke Skywalker, that doesn't mean the duo won't cross paths with the Jedi again or Ahsoka Tano ahead of her own solo series.

In fact, it's possible that audiences will see certain members of the cast of Ahsoka ahead of the series debut, especially given The Mandalorian's penchant for crossovers and cameos.

With that being said, Baker could be playing a new threat and one that viewers could see again in Lucasfilm's other 2023 Disney+ series.

Star Wars fans are hoping to learn more about The Mandalorian's third season and its ever-expanding cast during the D23 Expo on September 9-11.

Season 3 of The Mandalorian is expected to premiere in February 2023.