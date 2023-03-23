The Mandalorian Season 3 Rumored to Include Major Andor Character

If a new report is to be believed, fans can expect one major Andor character to appear in Season 3 of The Mandalorian.

The third season of Disney +'s flagship series is midway through its run with only four episodes remaining in this current batch.

Since its debut in 2019, The Mandalorian has been no stranger to major cameos. And looks like it is going to continue to be the case.

Pedro Pascal remarked in the lead-up to the third season that there are some "secrets to keep," teasing a Luke Skywalker-level reveal in Season 3.

A Friendly Face in The Mandalorian

According to a new rumor, Genevieve O’Reilly’s Mon Mothma could be primed for a cameo in Season 3 of The Mandalorian.

As reported by Making Star Wars, O'Reilly's galactic senator will show up before Mando's third season comes to an end while also playing a part in the upcoming Ahsoka series as well.

Mon Mothma has been a Star Wars mainstay since A New Hope's release in 1977; however, O'Reilly's take on the character is a fairly recent addition. After first appearing briefly in Revenge of the Sith and Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, the 46-year-old garnered mass acclaim for her performance in last fall's Andor.

A major Star Wars cameo has been teased for Season 3 of The Mandalorian, so if Mon Mothma were to show up, it would make a lot of sense.

In the same story, Making Star Wars also mentioned new info about Ahsoka, revealing the series will - in part - be about a failing New Republic, Mon Mothma losing control, and the eventual return of Grand Admiral Thrawn.

What's the Likelihood of Mon Mothma in The Mandalorian?

While this could be taken by some as mere rumor, there is a lot backing up the idea of Mon Mothma appearing sometime before the end of The Mandalorian.

Much has been made about returning characters coming to this latest batch of Mando episodes (including the likes of Boba Fett and Bo Katan), but Mon is on a different level, having never interacted with Din Djarin and Grogu before.

Mon Mothma popping up could work. Last audiences saw of her she was living large on Coruscant, working to help build what will eventually turn into the Rebellion in Season 1 of Andor.

Yes, The Mandalorian takes place nearly 20 years later, but the series did just take a visit to the galactic capital in "Chapter 19 - The Convert", potentially setting up Mothma's eventual appearance.

Plus, this could be a fascinating opportunity for Genevieve O’Reilly, getting to play this same character in yet another different period along the Star Wars timeline.

And if Mon is about to play an important role in Rosario Dawson's Ahsoka series, then there would be no better time to set the table for her inclusion than now in The Mandalorian.

The Mandalorian Season 3 continues with new episodes dropping every Wednesday on Disney+.