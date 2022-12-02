Pedro Pascal Teases Luke Skywalker-Level Reveal in The Mandalorian Season 3

The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal teased that 2023's Season 3 will hold surprises on par with the previous Baby Yoda and Luke Skywalker reveals.

Ever since it began, The Mandalorian has been surprising fans with its blockbuster action, top-notch storytelling, and plenty of Star Wars cameos. That has been the case even since the series premiere that closed out with the reveal of Baby Yoda, now known as Grogu, who was completely omitted from the marketing campaign.

The many chapters since have only continued that trend with appearances from the likes of Boba Fett, Ahsoka Tano, Bo-Katan, and even Luke Skywalker. As the MandoVerse expands with more seasons and spin-offs such as The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka, there will only be more exciting cameos to come.

Now, the Disney+ series' star Pedro Pascal, who plays Din Djarin, has hinted that Season 3 - which will release on March 1, 2023 - will have some of its own.

The Mandalorian Star Teases Shocking Season 3 Moments

Star Wars

Speaking to Hyper Omelete at CCXP 2022, The Mandalorian star Pedro Pascal has teased the surprises to come in Season 3, making intriguing comparisons to the shocking reveals of Baby Yoda and Luke Skywalker in past seasons.

Pascal promised that there are "more secrets to keep" this season, as he believes the surprises were "some of the best things" about the past installments after they were able to preserve some major twists:

“There’s so much that you’re going to see. I think some of the best things about Season 1 and Season 2 of The Mandalorian were the surprises. We were all able to keep Baby Grogu a secret. We were all able to keep Luke Skywalker’s return to the world a secret. So there are more secrets to keep.”

Defining the highly-anticipated third season in just one spoiler-free word, the Din Djarin actor opted for "Epico. Epic. Epico.”

Pascal was then asked to comment on the experience of using the Darksaber on set, describing how he had to "learn to dance with [it]" and cryptically teased how it "has rules that reveal themselves:"

“I mean it teaches you, you know? It’s not something that… It’s something that you have to learn to dance with. It has rules that reveal themselves, but that’s all I’ll say.”

The actor then referred to the "entire village" of people who make up the Mandalorian performance, including Brazillian stunt double Latif Crowder who "does all of the amazing fights" and Brendan Wayne who "inhabits so much of the physical language of the character:"

“There’s an incredible Brazilian stunt double, Latif Crowder, who is from Brazil, who does all of the amazing fights. Brendan Wayne, also, who inhabits so much of the physical language of the character. It is an entire village.”

When asked his thoughts on his "space daddy" nickname, Pascal called the title an "honor," but only under on hilarious condition:

“It’s an honor to be your space daddy… As long as I’m the daddyist of the space daddies.”

Pascal was also asked about the feeling of being a father in the Star Wars galaxy, arguably one better than Darth Vader given how the Sith lord chopped off his son Luke Skywalker's hand. The actor noted how "so far" he has all his limbs in-tact and he is keeping his "fingers crossed" that continues to be the case:

“That’s a very, very, very good question. So far, I have all of my limbs which is thanks to Grogu, probably. You know, being his protector and he being my protector, fingers crossed, I keep my hands.”

The Mandalorian star also commented on the experience of playing such an iconic character, sharing the "amazing" feeling of seeing merchandise from his Disney+ series in public around the world:

“It’s incredible. I love seeing holiday decorations with baby Grogu and sometimes my helmet. I think when I was flying to Brazil there was a woman sleeping next to me that had a Mandalorian baby Grogu sweatshirt on. She didn’t say anything to me. I was like, (pretends to act as if drawing attention to himself). But it’s an amazing thing… I love sharing the toys every time I get my hands on them with other people’s kids.”

What Surprises Will The Mandalorian Season 3 Hold?

The Mandalorian cast and crew have always done an impressive job of keeping their secrets close to their chest, with most of the biggest surprises having been preserved until release. In order to preserve the shock of Luke Skywalker's Season 2 cameo, the cast was even told the Jedi cameo would be from Plo-Koon instead.

Ahsoka is placed to bring more Star Wars icons into live-action with Rebels stars Hera Syndulla, Sabine Wren, Chopper, Ezra Bridger, and Grand Admiral Thrawn - who was namedropped in Mando Season 2. So, perhaps the Ghost crew could first appear in The Mandalorian as part of a lead-in to the Jedi's Disney+ spin-off.

Season 3 already has plenty to occupy itself with as Din Djarin takes a return trip to Mandalore after recently having his Mandalorian identity stripped from him in The Book of Boba Fett. Based on the trailer released so far, it seems that quest will bring most of the series' existing cast into play, clearly along with more surprises.

The Mandalorian Season 3 will premiere on March 1, exclusively on Disney+.