A dark past and an uncertain future come into play for the cast of 9-1-1 Season 7, Episode 8.

Season 7's eighth episode scales the story down while upping the drama to extreme levels, only utilizing two of 9-1-1's main cast members alongside a talented supporting group of actors.

Titled "Step Nine," Episode 8 sees LAFD Captain Bobby Nash trying to make amends with somebody he hurt a decade prior, all while reliving some of his own trauma in the process.

Season 7, Episode 8 of 9-1-1 premiered on ABC on May 16.

Every Character & Actor in 9-1-1 Season 7, Episode 8

Angela Bassett - Athena Grant-Nash

Angela Bassett

Taking a slightly reduced role in the new Season 7 episode of 9-1-1 is leading star Angela Bassett, who has embodied the role of LAPD Sergeant Athena Grant-Nash since Season 1.

After helping to make a Mexican dinner for her family - reuniting with both of her kids and her husband - she gives Bobby Nash as much emotional support as possible through an unexpected reunion he has.

She even travels hundreds of miles to find him at the United States/Mexico border after he puts his life in danger on his latest personal quest.

Bassett is perhaps best known for her roles in Marvel Studios' Black Panther movies; she was even nominated for an Oscar for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Other credits include What's Love Got to Do with It, Soul, and Mission: Impossible - Fallout.

Peter Krause - Bobby Nash

Peter Krause

Taking center stage in Episode 8 is Peter Krause as Bobby Nash, Captain of the LAFD's Station 118 firehouse, as he has to confront multiple demons from his past.

The most prominent of those demons is a man whose wife died in a fire Bobby accidentally set a decade prior in Minnesota, which killed 148 people in total.

He also spends the episode handling flashbacks to his youth, which were filled with horrible memories of his father's drinking problems and family issues.

His pursuit to make amends with the episode's main victim leads him all the way to a gang of murderous coyotes near the southern U.S. border as he has to save both of their lives.

Krause is best known for his roles in Six Feet Under, The Truman Show, and Parenthood.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner - Amir Casey

Malcolm-Jamal Warner

Making his second appearance in 9-1-1 Season 7 is Malcolm-Jamal Warner as Amir Casey, whose wife was a victim in the fire Bobby Nash accidentally set in Minnesota a decade prior.

Amir comes to one of Bobby's Alcoholics Anonymous meetings and recounts the fire in detail to the other attendees, forcing Bobby to relive one of the worst moments of his life.

Now working as a traveling nurse, Amir finds himself in trouble with a local cartel near the Mexican border, and he has to lean on Bobby to save his life after getting shot.

John Brotherton - Tim Nash

John Brotherton

In multiple flashback sequences, John Brotherton helps to add to the 9-1-1 story with his role as Captain Tim Nash, Bobby Nash's father.

Although Tim excels at his job as a firefighter, he's quickly shown to have a major drinking problem, which nearly destroys his relationship with his wife and both of his sons.

After a young Bobby accidentally sets a fire in the house, Tim unleashes hell on his son, but his drinking eventually leads to an accident that kills him before Bobby can save his life.

Brotherton is best known for his role as Matt Harmon in Fuller House. He also has roles in Furious 7, The Conjuring, and Guardians of the Galaxy.

Ellen Wroe - Ann Nash

Ellen Wroe

Ellen Wroe adds another dimension to Bobby Nash's family as she portrays his mother, Ann Nash.

Shown to be a loving wife and mother to her husband and kids, Ann quickly notices Tim's drinking problem and does everything in her power to protect both herself and her kids from his rage and lunacy.

Wroe can also be seen in For All Mankind, Animal Kingdom, and Shameless.

Tony Amendola - Herman

Tony Amendola

Tony Amendola takes on a minor supporting role in 9-1-1 Season 7, Episode 8 as Herman.

In the latter stages of the episode, Herman comes across Bobby and Amir after they trek through the desert and nearly lose their lives from exhaustion and dehydration.

However, he reveals himself to be the father of a cartel member Bobby and Amir found dead on the street, putting them in even more danger as they try to escape with their lives.

Amendola is most recognizable for his work in Annabelle, Lone Star, and The Mask of Zorro.

Juliana Aidén Martinez - Fernanda

Juliana Aidén Martinez

Juliana Aidén Martinez joins the 9-1-1 family for a single-episode appearance as a character named Fernanda.

Bobby finds Fernanda on his search for Amir, as Fernanda runs a program meant to help refugees in danger near the United States/Mexico border.

She reveals to Bobby that she works with Amir in her endeavors, and Bobby quickly moves to help her take care of people coming to her program who are injured and at risk of being killed.

The biggest credits on Martinez's resume are Griselda, Prodigal Son, and The Blacklist.

Mark Soduhk - Young Bobby Nash

Mark Soduhk

Taking on the important role of a younger Bobby Nash is Mark Sodukh, who portrays the 9-1-1 mainstay in his formative years.

Shown to be incredibly proud of his father, he is encouraged to take a sip of alcohol during a party for his dad, which he quickly vomits up.

He has to endure terrifying abuse from his father during his drunken stupors, and viewers see the first signs of Bobby's struggle with alcohol that is shown throughout the whole series.

9-1-1 marks the biggest project of Soduhk's career to date, although he previously appeared in Queen of Revenge as well.

Parker Queenan - Charlie Nash

Parker Queenan

Parker Queenan completes the Bobby Nash flashback story as Charlie Nash, Bobby's older brother.

Charlie looks after his younger brother in the flashback scenes, even trying to get him to leave with their mother as they decide to leave Tim when his alcoholism gets bad.

Queenan also plays roles in Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Punky Brewster, and Andi Mack.

Adela Paez - Nurse Camila

Adela Paez

Adela Paez is seen in a small role in 9-1-1 Season 7, Episode 8 as a nurse named Camila.

Camila works at the hospital that used to employ Amir, as Bobby goes to her to find out where he's gone on his quest to make amends for his own mistakes.

Along with four other appearances in 9-1-1 episodes, Paez's resume includes performances in Griselda, Primo, and S.W.A.T..

New episodes of 9-1-1 Season 7 air every Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, and they begin streaming on Hulu the following day.

Read more about 9-1-1 below:

Is Bobby Leaving 911? The Future of Peter Krause's Character Explained

Full Cast of 911 Season 7 Episode 7 - Every Main Character & Actor Who Appears (Photo)

911: Why Did Connie Britton Leave the Show?