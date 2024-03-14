The veteran cast of actors and their characters from 9-1-1 are back for Season 7 in 2024.

Premiering in 2018, 9-1-1 examined the full spectrum of first responders in the greater Los Angeles area, highlighting the combined forces of the LAPD, LAFD, paramedics, and dispatchers.

The series was also fortunate to gain new life in 2024 when ABC picked up 9-1-1 for its seventh season. This came after Fox abruptly canceled it before Season 6's conclusion in 2023.

The all-encompassing emergency response drama finally returned to the air on March 14 after development was put on hold due to the 2023 writers' and actors' strikes.

Every Character & Actor in 9-1-1 Season 7

Angela Bassett - Athena Grant-Nash

Angela Bassett

At the heart of 9-1-1 is two-time Oscar nominee Angela Bassett, who portrays the show's main character, LAPD Field Sergeant Athena Grant-Nash.

Rising through the ranks of the LAPD over the years, Athena is a force to be reckoned with, protecting her family and the city of Los Angeles as she patrols the streets and fights crime.

Over the years, she's been put to the test both emotionally and physically, seeing her daughter attempt suicide while going through a divorce.

Athena even survived a physical assault that put her on the brink of death, and she was ready to go back to serving and protecting almost immediately after.

Bassett is perhaps best known recently for her work in the MCU's Black Panther movies, earning an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress after playing Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Other major credits include What's Love Got to Do with It, Soul, and Mission: Impossible - Fallout.

Peter Krause - Bobby Nash

Peter Krause

Right by Athena's side romantically, emotionally, and professionally is Peter Krause's Bobby Nash, who serves as the captain of the Los Angeles Fire Department operating out of Station 118.

Bobby met Athena shortly after taking the captain position in LA on one of his first cases, and he's led his team of firefighters to hell and back as they keep Southern California flame-free.

Struggling over the years with alcoholism, Bobby became a firefighter to help atone for a devastating sin after he inadvertently started a fire in Minneapolis, Minnesota. That fire took the lives of his first wife and their two children years before he married Athena and became her kids' stepfather.

Other credits for Krause include Six Feet Under, The Truman Show, and Parenthood.

Jennifer Love Hewitt - Maddie Buckley

Jennifer Love Hewitt first joined the 9-1-1 cast in Season 2 as Maddie Buckley, taking her place as a series regular shortly after her introduction.

Maddie joined the show after moving to Los Angeles to hide out with her brother, living in his apartment as she attempted to escape an abusive relationship with her husband, Doug.

Trained as a nurse, Maddie was eventually forced to take Doug out and move on to bigger and better things. She transitioned to working as a 9-1-1 operator to help the various first responders citywide.

Well-known for her career as a musician and singer, Hewitt has also appeared in I Know What You Did Last Summer, Ghost Whisperer, and Criminal Minds.

Oliver Stark - Evan "Buck" Buckley

Oliver Stark

Part of the core team of firefighters in 9-1-1 is Oliver Stark's Evan Buckley, Maddie's adventurous younger brother who is better known by fans as "Buck."

Shown to be a wild individual, Buck eventually finds an outlet for some of his recklessness when he becomes a firefighter in Los Angeles. He's also deeply protective of his sister after seeing the abuse she suffered for years, showing that same care to the people he saves from fires.

Even as a firefighter, Buck often crosses the line to do what he believes is the right thing, showing a firm belief in himself to do the impossible while maintaining close relationships with his sister, coworkers, and friends.

Best known for his role on 9-1-1, Stark can also be seen in Into the Badlands and Underworld: Blood Wars.

Kenneth Choi - Howard "Chimney" Han

Kenneth Choi

Another key piece of the 118th team is Kenneth Choi's Howard Han, more famously known as "Chimney."

While Chimney works primarily as a firefighter in the 9-1-1 series, he is also a proficient paramedic. He meets victims immediately after disasters in Los Angeles and checks them for minor and serious injuries.

Chimney's difficult past with his parents has been well-detailed in past seasons, although he's also found love as he married Maddie and became a father to their baby daughter, Jee-Yun.

Choi holds a special place in the MCU fandom, playing two different roles: Howling Commando Jim Morita (Captain America: The First Avenger) and his grandson, Midtown Tech Principal Morita (Spider-Man: Homecoming). He's also seen in The Wolf of Wall Street and Sons of Anarchy.

Aisha Hinds - Henrietta "Hen" Wilson

Aisha Hinds

Working closely with Chimney in the 118th is Aisha Hinds' Firefighter Paramedic Henrietta Wilson, known to her friends and family as "Hen."

Hen previously worked as a pharmaceutical sales representative before becoming a firefighter, fighting numerous challenges to find her place at the firehouse before the show's main timeline starts.

Outside of her work, Hen is married to Karen Wilson as they raise their son, Denny, and she's served as a foster parent in past episodes as well.

Hinds' other work includes Godzilla: The King of Monsters, Under the Dome, and The Next Three Days.

Ryan Guzman - Eddie Díaz

Ryan Guzman

Coming into the show in Season 2 is Ryan Guzman's Edmundo "Eddie" Díaz, a firefighter with the 118th who worked closely with Buck over the years.

Eddie previously served as an army/combat medic in Afghanistan before transitioning to a career as a firefighter. After his first wife Shannon died, he now plays the role of single dad for his son, Christopher, who was diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

Eddie has helped rescue Angelinos from countless major disasters, including a 7.1-level earthquake in Season 2, although he gives everything he has to both his job and his family.

Guzman's other major credits include The Boy Next Door, Step Up Revolution, and Heroes Reborn.

Corinne Massiah - May Grant

Corrine Massiah

Since Season 1, Corrine Massiah has held a key place in 9-1-1's supporting cast as May Grant, Athena's daughter who would eventually become Bobby's stepdaughter.

After a suicide attempt early in her time on the show, May learns about the challenges her mother faces, even helping treat injured civilians during the 7.1 earthquake as Athena worked crowd control.

She would then take a job in the 9-1-1 call center as she occasionally worked closely with Maddie. However, she eventually moved on from that job to be a full-time student at the University of Southern California.

Starting her career with roles in CSI: NY and NCIS, Massiah moved on to projects such as Pitch and Secrets and Lies.

Gavin McHugh - Christopher Díaz

Gavin McHugh

Eddie Díaz is shown to have a close and loving relationship with his young son, Christopher, who is portrayed in 9-1-1 by Gavin McHugh.

Living with cerebral palsy, Christopher loves life as he watches his father's work with the fire department, although he hasn't avoided trouble completely.

He was caught in a tsunami caused by the massive earthquake that shook Los Angeles before Buck found and rescued him. Over the years, he's also become a core part of the firehouse as Eddie's colleagues love and dote over him.

9-1-1 is McHugh's only TV or movie credit.

Bryan Safi - Josh Russo

Bryan Safi

Bryan Safi first appeared on 9-1-1 in Season 2 as Josh Russo, a senior 9-1-1 operator at the call center who works as Maddie's supervisor for most of the series.

While his core job is training call center recruits and fielding emergency calls from across the city, Josh has encountered plenty of life-threatening situations.

He helped track down Maddie's abusive husband, Doug, after he stabbed Chimney and kidnapped Maddie. He was also jumped and assaulted before seeing his assailant take the call center hostage in a separate incident.

Debra Christofferson - Sue Blevins

Debra Christofferson

Debra Christofferson's Sue Blevins is a veteran call dispatcher and supervisor for 9-1-1 call operators. She is Josh and Maddie's boss at the call center.

She inspired Josh to apply for the call center after helping him navigate through his own emergency call to 9-1-1, and she worked closely with Maddie to train her as she started a new life in Los Angeles.

Sue is not afraid to do the right thing outside of the call center, as she once ran to a kidnapper's parked car before being run over and sent to the hospital.

Other credits on Christofferson's resume include Outcast, NYPD Blue, and Carnivàle.

Rick Cosnett - Julian Enes

Rick Cosnett

Deadline shared in February 2024 that Rick Cosnett would join the cast of 9-1-1 Season 7 in a recurring role, playing Julian Enes.

Enes is a director on the cruise vacation Bobby and Athena take for their long-belated honeymoon before armed terrorists take control of the boat.

Cosnett is familiar to Arrowverse fans for his role as detective Eddie Thawne/Cobalt Blue on The CW's The Flash. He also boasts credits in The Vampire Diaries, Quantico, and Castle.

New episodes of 9-1-1 air every Thursday night at 8 p.m. ET on ABC before streaming on Hulu the following day.