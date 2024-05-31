9-1-1 Season 7 brings most of its main characters back into action for a drama-packed Episode 10, the season finale.

Episode 9 put 9-1-1's leading power couple into serious trouble after a massive house fire, leaving the rest of the team concerned and scared for the future.

Meanwhile, other families from the main cast deal with other drama, including a custody battle and a heated father/son argument.

Season 7, Episode 10 of 9-1-1 debuted on ABC on May 30.

Every Character & Actor in 9-1-1 Season 7, Episode 10

Peter Krause - Bobby Nash

Peter Krause

9-1-1's leading character is played by Peter Krause, who embodies Station 118 Fire Captain Bobby Nash.

In Episode 9, Bobby was the victim of cardiac arrest, sending him to the hospital in critical condition after he saved Athena from a fire at their home.

Most of the season finale sees Bobby unconscious in the hospital, although he pushes through and wakes up before facing one of the worst moments of his life.

After coming to an understanding with a survivor of the fire he set in Minnesota years earlier, the episode ends with the shocking reveal that he's been replaced as the 118's captain.

Krause is recognizable for his roles in Six Feet Under, The Truman Show, and Parenthood.

Angela Bassett - Athena Grant-Nash

Angela Bassett

Oscar-winner Angela Bassett continues to shine in her role as Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) Sergeant Athena Grant-Nash, a high-ranking team member.

Worrying about her husband after he suffered cardiac arrest, Athena is out for blood and searches for the man she believes to be responsible for burning down her and Bobby's house.

Realizing she has the wrong man, she then goes on a manhunt for the real attackers, finding justice before reuniting with her family and moving forward after the fire.

MCU fans know Bassett for her role as Queen Ramonda in Marvel Studios' Black Panther films; she even earned the MCU's first-ever Oscar nomination in an acting category for her work in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She can also be seen in What's Love Got to Do With It and Mission: Impossible - Rogue Nation.

Jennifer Love Hewitt - Maddie Han

Jennifer Love Hewitt

Jennifer Love Hewitt completes her sixth full season on 9-1-1 playing Maddie Han (formerly Maddie Buckley), a veteran dispatcher at the 9-1-1 center in Los Angeles.

Early in the episode, Maddie takes a call from Athena and gives her information on Amir Casey, unaware of what Athena believes Amir did regarding the house fire.

She also comforts the team the best she can after hearing about Bobby's hospitalization, and she later shows major support to Hen and Karen in their custody battle for Mara.

Hewitt can also be seen in I Know What You Did Last Summer, The Tuxedo, and Heartbreakers.

Aisha Hinds - Henrietta "Hen" Wilson

Aisha Hinds

As she has done for all seven seasons of 9-1-1, Aisha Hinds takes on a leading role as 118 firefighter/paramedic Henrietta "Hen" Wilson.

While supporting Bobby in the hospital, Hen has her own battle to fight in the season finale: trying to find a permanent placement for her foster child, Mara.

She even goes directly to Mara in the foster home that's holding her temporarily, putting her predicament in even more jeopardy.

Hinds' previous credits include The Next Three Days, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and Mr. Brooks.

Tracie Thomas - Karen Wilson

Tracie Thomas

Tracie Thomas returns for a supporting role as Karen Wilson, Hen's longtime wife and the mother of their adopted son, Denny.

Fighting the custody battle side by side with Hen, Karen admonishes her wife for going to the foster center alone to look for Mara and not telling her about it.

Fans can see Thomas' past work in Rent, Death Proof, and The Devil Wears Prada.

Gavin McHugh - Christopher Diaz

Gavin McHugh

Gavin McHugh continues to enjoy a supporting role as the young Christopher Diaz, firefighter Eddie Diaz's son.

In the previous episode, Christopher saw his dad speaking to 9-1-1 newcomer Kim, who looks like the spitting image of his mother, the previously deceased Shannon.

This sends Christopher into emotional overdrive. He calls his grandparents to take him to Texas with them so he can spend some time alone, away from his father.

9-1-1 is the only credit on McHugh's resume.

Tony Amendola - Herman

Tony Amendola

Tony Amendola's Herman returns for a second appearance in 9-1-1 Season 7, serving as the big villain in the season finale.

Kidnapping Amir and holding him hostage, he reveals himself as the one who set fire to Athena and Bobby's house in Episode 9.

He pulls this stunt to get revenge on Bobby for killing his grandson in Mexico, which happened when Bobby chased Amir down there and got involved with the cartels.

Amendola's most notable credits include The Mask of Zorro, Annabelle, and Stargate SG-1.

Ryan Guzman - Eddie Diaz

Ryan Guzman

Ryan Guzman reprises his long-standing role as Eddie Diaz, a dedicated firefighter at Station 118, in the Season 7 finale.

Eddie is in one of his most difficult situations yet as he has to explain his relationship with Kim to his son, Christopher, who is confused about why she looks exactly like his mother, Shannon.

Seeking help from Buck before his parents come into town to pick Christopher up, he eventually lets his son go with them as he re-evaluates everything in his life.

Guzman is also seen in The Boy Next Door, Everybody Wants Some!!!, and Step Up Revolution.

Oliver Stark - Evan "Buck" Buckley

Oliver Stark

9-1-1 regular Oliver Stark is back in the spotlight as Station 118 firefighter Evan "Buck" Buckley, who came out as bisexual earlier in Season 7.

Episode 10 sees Buck giving Eddie as much support as possible in his situation with Christopher and Kim, relying on their friendship and his relationship with Christopher to calm everybody down.

Stark's resume includes roles in Into the Badlands, Underworld: Blood Wars, and Venus vs. Mars.

Kenneth Choi - Howard "Chimney" Han

Kenneth Choi

Longtime movie and TV star Kenneth Choi pushes forward in 9-1-1 Season 7 as Howard "Chimney" Han, one of the 118's top firefighters and paramedics.

Chimney takes a backseat in this episode, helping support Bobby alongside the rest of the fire station while Bobby is in the hospital.

Choi is an MCU veteran, having played Howling Commando Jim Morita in Captain America: The First Avenger and his grandson, Midtown Tech Principal Morita, in Spider-Man: Homecoming. His other credits include The Wolf of Wall Street and Sons of Anarchy.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner - Amir Casey

Malcolm-Jamal Warner

Malcolm-Jamal Warner closes off his guest-starring run in 9-1-1 Season 7 as Amir Casey, a survivor of the fire Bobby accidentally set in Minnesota.

Having visited Bobby and Athena's house in Episode 9, Athena believes Amir to be the one who set the house on fire, eventually proving he did not do it.

After Herman kidnaps him, he and Athena reconcile over what happened to both of them. He then seeks out Bobby to come to an understanding with him over their shared experience in Minnesota.

Warner is best known for his role as Theo Huxtable in nearly 200 episodes of The Cosby Show. He has also appeared in Reed Between the Lines, Malcolm & Eddie, and Fool's Gold.

Askyler Bell - Mara Driskell

Askyler Bell

Askyler Bell makes her fourth appearance in 9-1-1 Season 7 as Mara Driskell, a foster child placed with Hen and Karen for most of the season.

This episode shows her struggling to be away from Hen and wanting to be back with her family instead of in a temporary home.

Thankfully, the end of the episode sees Mara placed with Chimney and Maddie as they work on getting her settled with Hen and Karen more permanently.

This series marks Bell's third credit after appearing in Rap Sh!t and Abbott Elementary.

Brian Thompson - Vincent Gerrard

Brian Thompson

The end of the season finale shows Brian Thompson shockingly returning to 9-1-1 as Vincent Gerrard.

Running the 118 before Bobby, Gerrard had a horrible effect on the station, treating Chimney and Hen with little to no respect while showing blatant racism and sexism toward his firefighters.

Thompson can also be seen in The Terminator, Cobra, and Dragonheart.

All 10 episodes of 9-1-1 Season 7 are now streaming on Hulu.

