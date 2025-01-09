Dubai Bling Season 3 dives deep into several confrontations as core cast members led by newcomers Jwana Karim and Mahira Abdel Aziz.

Netflix's reality show has been making headlines due to the plethora of drama and fights in the past two seasons, and the latest batch of episodes is expected to be no different.

Dubai Bling chronicles the luxurious lifestyle of popular reality stars living in Dubai.

Dubai Bling Season 3 premiered on Netflix on January 8.

Dubai Bling Season 3 Cast Guide

Jwana Karim

Jwana Karim

Instagram: @jwanagram

Jwana Karaim joins the stellar lineup of stars in Dubai Bling Season 3.

She is a well-renowned Iraqi singer and actress best known for her hit song, "Kol Al Hala," and for appearing in Sultana and Riches of the Desert.

The 47-year-old influencer has a passion for luxury and fashion, and she has what it takes to keep up with the current stars of the Netflix reality series.

Jwana is also best friends with Farhana, with the latter describing the former as her "ride or die."

Mahira Abdel Aziz

Mahira Abdel Aziz

Instagram: @mahiraabdelaziz

Another newcomer in Dubai Bling is actress and TV anchor Mahira Abdel Aziz.

Some of her accolades in her storied career include stints as a business news correspondent for CNBC Arabiya and for starring in hit projects like Netflix's The Platform and The Promise.

She was also the host of the Morning Show on AlArabiya TV.

Ebraheem Al Samadi

Ebraheem Al Samadi

Instagram: @thebloomingman

Ebraheem Al Samadi returns as one of the mainstays of Dubai Bling Season 3. The successful Kuwaiti-American entrepreneur spearheads Forever Rose, a flower company based in London that sells flowers that last up to three years without water.

After a year of reconciliation and reflection, Ebraheem revealed in Season 3, Episode 1 that he is ready for a fresh start while only choosing those individuals who deserve to stay in his life.

Zeina Khoury

Zeina Khoury

Instagram: @thezeinakhoury

Zeina Khoury (aka the Queen of Versace) is known for stunning fashion and strong personality, and she made headlines in Season 2 after engaging in a feud with fellow Dubai Bling co-star Ebrhaeem Al Samadi.

Season 3 for Zeina is not about the conflict anymore since she wants to start on the right foot after becoming the CEO of Zed Capital Real Estate.

She also makes a promise to herself that nothing will stop her momentum from reaching the top and being the best in what she does.

Loujain Adada

Loujain Adada

Instagram: @loujainaj

Loujain Adada is a much-talked-about socialite who is the widow of late Saudi millionaire Walid Ahmed Juffali who died from cancer back in 2016.

She has since moved on after Season 2 revealed she was in a long-distance relationship with Pakistani model Hasnain Lehri. He even proposed to her at the end of Season 2, but Loujain's answer was not revealed after the cliffhanger ending.

In Dubai Bling Season 3, Loujain shared that she said yes to Hasnain, and wedding bells appeared to be in order for the power couple.

Despite that, the Lebanese model admitted in the Season 3 premiere that her personal life is quite "unstable" and complicated, indicating, "There is no clear answer for what is going to happen next."

Safa Siddiqui

Safa Siddiqui

Instagram: @safa_dubai

Safa Siddiqui works as a fashion designer and a former real estate agent who welcomed a new child into her life recently. She is married to Fahad Siddiqui and they have two lovely daughters.

Safa's journey in Dubai Bling Season 3 mostly centers around her "mommy makeover," focusing on her family above everything while also making sure that her kids get the utmost love, care, and respect from her.

Fahad Siddiqui

Fahad Siddiqui

Instagram: @fahadsiddiqui______

Fahad Siddiqui, Safa's husband, thrives not in the spotlight since he wants to preserve the boundaries of his private life. Still, he openly supports his wife's endeavors as an influencer and fashion designer.

Fahad spearheads his family's business, the Siddiqui Group of Companies, while also serving as the managing director of Indo Rise General Trading LLC.

Mona Kattan

Mona Kattan

Instagram: @monakattan

After making her debut as part of the cast of Dubai Bling Season 2, Mona Kattan returns as one of the headliners in the brand-new season.

She serves as the Global President of Huda Beauty and her popularity skyrocketed all these years after amassing over 3 million followers on Instagram.

In Season 3, Mona and her husband, Haseen, decide to open things up with a bang by hosting a New Year's Eve party for the group, and the powerhouse couple sees this as a way for them to reconnect with their friends to launch a new Dubai Bling season.

After revealing their intentions to start a family in Season 2, Mona said in a confessional that they had to change their plan in the meantime because she needed to undergo surgery.

Farhana Bodi

Farhana Bodi

Instagram: @farhanabodi

Another Dubai-based influencer who returns to the world of Dubai Bling is Farhana Bodi.

The stunning fashion powerhouse is the founder of "I Woman of the World," a lifestyle blog dedicated to connecting fashion brands to high-profile clients.

After a matchmaking journey in Season 2 that ended in disappointment, Farhana reveals in Season 3, Episode 1 that she is focused on herself and she is excited to reunite with everyone except for Safa Siddiqui due to their longstanding beef with one another.

Marwan Al Awadhi

Marwan Al Awadhi

Instagram: @djblissdubai

When there is a high-profile party in Dubai, expect Marwan Al Awadhi to be present.

Marwan, who goes by DJ Bliss, is the Middle East's premier DJ and entertainer who is a seasoned expert in the confines of Dubai's incredible nightlife.

Much of Marwan's focus in Season 3 is improving his marriage with Danya Mohammed, starting with listening more to her while also managing their problems together as husband and wife.

In the latter half of Season 3, tensions rise between Marwan and Ebraheem after a violent physical altercation escalated between the two former friends.

Danya Mohammed

Danya Mohammed

Instagram: @thedivadee

Danya Mohammed is a rising influencer and content creator from YouTube and TikTok known for making videos centered around luxury items and interviewing well-known celebrities. She is married to DJ Bliss (aka Marwan Al Awadhi).

Aside from being great with content, Danya is also an up-and-coming entrepreneur similar to her best friend, Ebraheem. She owns a street cap brand called BYD, handles an event organization firm, The Bicnic, and recently opened a new café named The Besties Café.

In Dubai Bling Season 3, Episode 1, Danya says she is currently on a journey to prove herself to everyone that she can be a successful businesswoman and an amazing mother.

All episodes of Dubai Bling Season 3 are streaming on Netflix.