Farhana Bodi, who is making a name for herself on Dubai Bling Season 3, is a rising reality star who fans are eager to learn more about.

Developed by Netflix (also known for other reality shows like Selling the City), Dubai Bling highlights some of the wealthiest individuals in the United Arab Emirates as they embrace a lifestyle filled with luxury.

The cast is shown going to dinner, shopping, and attending parties, although it also comes with plenty of drama and gossip across its nine-episode slate. Included as part of Season 3's cast is 39-year-old Farhana Bodi (born on January 4, 1986).

Biography Details on Farhana Bodi from Dubai Bling

Farhana Bodi

Farhana Bodi Started Out as a Makeup Artist

As detailed by Lifestyle Asia, Farhana Bodi's first big job was as a makeup artist.

Bodi started working in makeup at only 19 years old while modeling at the same time, learning how to utilize social media and Instagram to her advantage. She showed off her makeup skills on social media and built her brand from there, highlighting her love of luxury and style while showing her authentic self.

As a model, she walked at London Fashion Week and Cannes. On top of that, she founded a platform called I Am Woman Of The World, which empowers and promotes female-led businesses.

Farhana Used to Sell Social Media Advice

Bodi used to use her expertise with social media to make a living for herself, selling tips to customers on how to become an influencer.

Speaking with ITP Live, she explained that many of her followers had asked her "to start giving them courses, makeup classes, and tips on how to grow on social media." This led her to create an online course on the subject, which is something she had always wanted to do in the first place:

"A lot of my followers have asked me to start giving them courses, makeup classes, and tips on how to grow on social media. I thought why not make an academy online then? I get to engage more with my audience, share my journey with them and give them tips. I have created the academy as it’s something I have always wanted to do and something my followers have wanted me to do. I think it’s a brilliant idea and most importantly, so do my followers! These workshops include how I have grown on social media, sharing tips and techniques as well as sharing experiences with them to help them grow online."

While she ran this online course for a few years, she discontinued the online service as of 2023.

Farhana Bodi's Ex-Husband is Heroies Havewalla

One of the most oft-discussed aspects of Bodi's public life is her relationship with her ex-husband, Heroies Havewalla, who has his own major following on social media. His Instagram page alone has nearly 750,000 followers.

On top of their relationship, they also have a son together, whose name is Aydin. Based on a post from May 2016 celebrating his, he is likely about eight years old as of early 2025.

However, during Season 3, Bodi made it clear she is not on good terms with her ex, even accusing him of cheating on her. She explained that her son sees Havewalla's new girlfriend as his mother, which infuriates her as she hopes to still take care of him.

Farhana's Dream is to Work With Chanel

One of Bodi's biggest goals is to work with Chanel, one of the biggest fashion companies in the business.

During her chat with ITP Live, she shared her love for Chanel and addressed her dream "to be one of the faces of Chanel beauty" someday:

"It’s my dream to be one of the faces of Chanel beauty. I love Chanel fashion and Chanel makeup so I would love to do something with Chanel one day. It’s a dream! I don’t know how I am working towards achieving that, but I’m sure it’ll happen one day if it’s meant to be."

How to Follow Farhana Bodi Online

Those looking to keep up with Farhana Bodi online can follow her on Instagram (@farhanabodi), YouTube (@farhanabodi4925), and TikTok (@farhanabodiofficial)

Dubai Bling Season 3 is now streaming on Netflix.