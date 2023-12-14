Netflix's Dubai Bling brings back most of its wealthy cast for Season 2, with a few newcomers to spice things up.

Dubai Bling, a reality show featuring the affluent celebrities of Dubai such as Kris Fade, DJ Bliss, Ebraheem Al Samadi, Zeina Khoury, Lojain Omran, Safa Siddiqui, Farhana Bodi, and Loujain Adada, gained a massive fan following upon its release in 2022.

Season 1 achieved global success, trending in the Global Top 10 for non-English series for four consecutive weeks and ranking in the top 10 list in 47 countries.

Every Cast Member of Dubai Bling Season 2

Now that Season 2 has arrived, here's a look at every returning and new cast member of Dubai Bling.

Lojain Omran

Returning for Season 2 is Lojain Omran, a prominent Saudi television presenter and social media personality.

Omran gained fame through various TV programs before joining Dubai Bling in 2022. With a banking background, she transitioned to television and became recognized as one of the Middle East's most influential media personalities.

Boasting over 11 million Instagram followers, she was listed among Forbes' 100 Arabic celebrities in 2017.

Zeina Khoury

Zeina Khoury, a Lebanese native, boasts an impressive business resume marked by her role as CEO of High Mark Real Estate, where she manages a portfolio of high-end properties including iconic establishments like the Palazzo Versace Dubai and D1 Tower.

In a recent interview with Fact Magazine, she expressed her deep connection to Dubai. She referred to it as her "second home" where she found love, established a family, and has now joined a successful reality TV show.

Kris Fade

Kris Fade is a prominent Australian-Lebanese radio presenter, host, and musician.

He hosts "The Kris Fade Show" on 104.4 Virgin Radio Dubai and the KIIS Network in Australia, and is a prominent cast member of Dubai Bling.

Fade's recent marriage to Brianna Ramirez was featured on Dubai Bling Season 1.

Ebraheem Al Samadi

Ebraheem Al Samadi, CEO of Forever Rose, Forever Rose Cafe, and Forever OUD, is a thriving entrepreneur with over 600,000 Instagram followers.

Beginning his business journey at 14, he achieved eBay's "1000 Power Sellers" award before obtaining an MBA from the University of Aberdeen, London.

The 34-year-old CEO revealed his recent marriage on Instagram after having previously hinted at the signing of the Islamic marriage contract a week earlier.

Loujain Adada

Loujain Adada, often referred to as LJ, is a standout personality on Dubai Bling, and has a net worth of $4 million. She ranks as the second-wealthiest among the show's stars.

Originally from California, Adada hails from a humble background and family, having spent part of her early years in the United States before returning to her hometown in Lebanon.

Safa Siddiqui

Safa Siddiqui is a fashion designer hailing from London, England. Born to Iraqi immigrant parents, she grew up alongside an older brother and pursued a degree in Psychology in England.

Prior to her Season 1 appearance on Dubai Bling in 2022, Siddiqui maintained a private life and will return for Season 2 alongside her husband Fahad and others.

Farhana Bodi

Farhana Bodi is a 36-year-old social media influencer residing in Dubai. With an estimated net worth of around $1.5 million, Bodi provides viewers with a glimpse into her aspirational lifestyle and interactions with fellow Arab millionaires in the city.

She is a part of the high-society social circle in their pursuit of wealth, status, power, and romance shown in Dubai Bling Season 2.

Marwan Al Awadhi

Marwan Al Awadhi (commonly referred to as "DJ Bliss") has emerged as a leading figure in the United Arab Emirates' (UAE's) entertainment scene.

He is the first Emirati artist to sign with major music companies like BMG and Universal Music, gaining international recognition with a Ministry of Sound performance in London. He later established his own entertainment company, Bliss Inc. Entertainment.

In addition, he is a main cast member of Dubai Bling who returned for Season 2.

Danya Mohammed

Danya Mohammed, who's married to DJ Bliss' wife on Dubai Bling, is a prominent Emirati vlogger, entrepreneur, and social media personality.

Beyond her role as a hands-on mother to their two children, Zayed and Meera, Danya has cultivated her own brand as a beauty content creator on YouTube and Instagram, known as Diva Dee.

Mona Kattan

Mona Kattan, Global President of Huda Beauty, is the marquee new addition in Season 2.

Since 2013, Huga Beauty has evolved into a global beauty powerhouse with a valuation of $1 billion, offering a diverse range of innovative products distributed internationally through leading retailers.

As President, Kattan leads the brand strategy and innovation, while also building a substantial social media presence with 3 million Instagram followers, showcasing her inspiring beauty content and positive energy.

Fahad Siddiqui

Fahad Siddiqui is the husband of Safa Siddiqui and a successful businessman who appears alongside his wife on Season 2 of the reality show showcasing a high-flying social circle in Dubai.

Despite a limited public social media presence, the couple's dynamic and Fahad's supportive role add a layer of interest to their storyline on the reality series.

Every episode of Dubai Bling Season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.