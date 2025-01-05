Meet Eleonora from Selling the City: 6 Things to Know About Eleonora Srugo

Upon the debut of Netflix's Selling the City, Eleonora Srugo is becoming a name to watch out for in the New York real estate game.

Coming from the same world as shows like Selling Sunset, Selling the City takes fans into the heart of the Big Apple and dives into the city's real estate market. Specifically, the show explores the luxury side of New York real estate, with deals going down for property worth prices as high as eight or nine figures.

At the center of this series, alongside a handful of skilled and experienced co-workers, is longtime real estate expert Eleonora Srugo.

Who Is Eleonora Srugo? Biography Details (Age, Passions & More)

Eleonora Has an International Background

While Eleonora Srugo, who was born in October 1987 and is now 37 years old of age, was raised in downtown Manhattan, she originally hails from Israel and is of Jewish descent.

After moving to New York, she attended Stuyvesant High School and eventually earned her Bachelor's degree from Boston University.

According to her company profile from Douglas Elliman, she is also quadrilingual. Along with being fluent in English and Hebrew, she is proficient in German and Spanish.

Eleonora is a Fitness Buff

Outside of her busy work schedule, Srugo find time to dedicate herself to being in peak physical shape.

She even has her own YouTube channel partially dedicated to showing off the work she puts in in the gym, including various short highlighting her workout routine.

Most of her work in the gym comes via weightlifting, and she makes good use of the various machinery and equipment available to her at her gym.

Eleonora is Dedicated to Hard Work

As detailed in an Instagram post and all of her personal profiles, one of Srugo's most notable personality traits is her propensity for hard work.

In an Instagram post from 2017, she noted being excited for her "first free day in months" before explaining how she is not one to take days off for almost any reason:

"Was so excited to have my first free day in months and then I remembered.. No Days Off!! Weekend plans: dinner w/ friends 4ever, double workouts, two open houses, retail therapy, 1 second showing, and lots of long walks. Enjoy your weekend!"

She also urged her followers in another Instagram post from 2019 to not "be ashamed of earning money," noting how she's earned what she's gotten by "giving [her] very best to everyone" she works with:

"Do not be ashamed of earning money. When you take money from a customer, you do so in exchange for serving them. You are doing something special for which you are being rewarded. There is nothing shameful or immoral about this- on the contrary, it is the most basic way in which you can serve your fellow man. I love closing deals because I know what it’s like not to have any money, and bc I’ve earned everything I have by giving my very best to everyone I work with, helping them make good financial decisions, and shape their lives for the better. I’m here to serve and I measure my wealth not with money but with the good I have done for others."

Selling the City is Eleonora’s Longtime Pet Project

As she detailed in a Facebook post, Selling the City has been a pet project of Srugo's for about two and a half years.

Teaming up with realtors from her own company, she gave credit to the show's production company and Netflix for bringing everything together:

"For the last 2 and a half years I’ve been planning and executing the next step; building and launching an incredible team of women with Eleonora &. Co, and working closely with the legendary Done and Done Productions and powerhouse of Netflix to bring you 'Selling The City.'"

Further teasing what was to come, she noted how she does her best to "conduct [her] business with excellence" while avoiding "putting on a show" only for the fans:

"It is humbling for a city kid like me to present a love letter to the real estate industry and a tribute to my hometown of New York. I try to conduct my business with excellence: I’m long-term client-oriented and my mom’s voice is always in the back of my head where for better or worse it remained while filming. I hope you can see I wasn’t putting on a show or telling anyone else’s story but my own. Most of all I hope my behavior shows you how much I love being a salesman and the respect I have for my clients and their families. I also hope you have fun watching, get a kick out of the drama and enjoy the beautiful visuals of the cast, the fashion and this glorious city I get to sell! So next Friday when vacation is over and you’re hungover, cozy in bed, please tune in! 01.03.25 only on Netflix."

Luxury is Eleonora’s Life

As detailed in her personal profile, luxury living is one of Sguro's biggest passions in life.

She has work experience on projects such as Gramercy Square, DDG's 100 Franklin Street, The Beekman Hotel & Residences, and the Belnord Condominium, some of which she was personally recommended for.

Additionally, her history with New York City has helped her become innately familiar with the real estate market, transcending business and allowing her to form deep relationships with people.

With her childhood spent in Israel on top of her travels to other countries, she has an expansive view of the world that makes her expertise with luxury real estate extra valuable.

Traveling is one of Eleonora’s Biggest Passions

As previously mentioned, much of Sguro's time outside of work is spent traveling the world.

She has been traveling around the globe for years, including a trip to Tokyo she detailed in 2016. This trip was highlighted by some of the best sushi she had ever tasted thanks to a personal experience with one of the city's top chefs.

In 2019, she shared an image of herself in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France, which was part of an extended trip in which she visited Amsterdam, Britain, and London.

Eleonora's Relationships & Social Connections

Eleonora has established a strong social circle while living in New York City. Perhaps most notably, she is friends with NYC Mayor Eric Adams. Eleonora supported Adams in the 2021 New York City mayoral race, joined Adams during Thanksgiving 2022 to volunteer to serve food for those in need, paraded together in Manhattan in June 2023 for the Israel Day Parade.

Eleonora has met and hung out with a number of celebrities and influencers, posting photos on social media with actor Forest Whittaker, Shark Tank star Daymond John, rapper French Montana, trainer and health-focused entrepreneur Kenny Santucci, and DJ Jonathan Schwartz.

As Eleonora has not posted publicly about her recent romantic relationships, she does not seem to have a husband or be married at this time.

How to Follow Eleonora Sguro Online

Those looking to keep up with Eleonora Sguro on social media can do so through her Instagram account (@eleanorasguro).

