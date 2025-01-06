Meet Jade from Selling the City: 5 Things to Know About Jade Chan

Jade Chan has become a name to look out for following her TV debut on Netflix's Selling the City.

Selling the City shines a light on the fast-paced, high-priced real estate world in New York City, complete with deals and sales worth tens of millions of dollars. Similar in vein to shows such as Selling Sunsets, this show highlights the Big Apple's luxury scene and those who hope to make it a reality.

Part of the team at the center of this show is 38-year-old Jade Chan, a longtime real estate agent in New York who continues to build her name and profile in this market.

Who Is Jade Chan? Biography Details (Age, Passions & More)

Jade Has Lots of Experience Outside Real Estate

Before working in real estate, Chan built up an extensive background working in public relations and marketing.

This started with her work with the Morgan's Hotel Group, eventually initiating the sales and revenue for the launch of the Mondrian Hotel in Scottsdale, Arizona. At the same time, she worked to earn her bachelor's degree at Arizona State University.

While in Arizona, she helped to produce major events for NBA All-Star Weekend, the Super Bowl, and the FBR Golf Tournament.

Jade Still Loves Eleonora Despite Their Feud

As seen in Selling the City, Chan had more than her fair share of drama with Eleanora Sguro (learn more about Eleanora and her history here).

Speaking with Netflix's Tudum, Chan explained that their feud reached a boiling point as she felt "betrayed that [her] conversations in confidence were repeated" as Sguro made her feelings about Chan clear.

While she tried to explain the context behind some of what she said, she let the viewers know that she was "not here to throw daggers and go tit-for-tat:"

"It takes a lot to piss me off … a lot, a lot, a lot. I was seeing red [because] I felt betrayed that my conversations in confidence were repeated. It was a manipulative situation because it’s clear to me now that Eleonora wanted to make sure that her girls did not like me. Obviously, things are said on the other side as well, which I completely kept to myself because I’m not here to throw daggers and go tit-for-tat.. The conversation between me and Eleonora was that [Abi] looks old because the entire Gen Z looks old now. Is it nice that I said it? No. But that was the context behind it."

On the other hand, Sguro found herself "disappointed in a lot of Jade’s behavior" during their encounters. Saying Chan could be "negligent and flippant with her remarks," Sguro expressed the pain she felt in not having support from Chan:

"I do think that she can be negligent and flippant with her remarks and not think of the consequences. That doesn’t resonate with me. It hurts me to think that I have a person in my life who is not instinctively supportive of me."

Even through all that drama, Chan did not give up her friendship, being somebody who does not want "to hold onto things:"

"I love Eleonora. She has a big heart, but she can’t get out of her own way sometimes. I’m not someone who wants to hold onto things. I live in a world of complete honesty and transparency, so it is very hard for me to function in friendships that don’t work that way. But I’ve known Jade for six years and I accept her for who she is. Now I feel [better] equipped to know where to place her in my life."

Jade Spends Much of Her Free Time Traveling

Outside of work, one of Jade Chan's biggest passions is traveling and seeing the world, both in and out of the United States of America. Most recently, in August 2024, she posted pictures on Instagram of herself and a friend at The Hampton Classic Horse Show in Bridgehampton, New York.

June 2022 gave her the opportunity to take a trip to Machu Picchu, where she embraced "4 days, 28+ miles of hiking, [and] over 4000+ elevation gain" by walking an incredible amount of stairs:

"After 4 days, 28+ miles of hiking, over 4000+ elevation gain by an uncountable amount of stairs, and 3 nights in a tent on the Inca Trail..MACHU PICCHU…I SEE YOU!! Couldn’t have done it without you"

Other major worldwide locations she has visited include Abu Dhabi, Mikonos, and Scorpios.

Jade Loves New York

In 2018, Chan spoke with Bella Magazine about her expertise in living in New York City, specifically her favorite parts of living there.

When asked about the best thing about living there, she reflected on the Big Apple being "a melting pot for every single culture on the planet" where one can find anything they desire:

"The city is really a melting pot for every single culture on the planet. The best thing about being here is the fact that you can literally get anything you could want or need in a blink of an eye."

On top of naming Mercer Kitchen her favorite restaurant, she also pointed out that her favorite neighborhoods are Chelsea and the West Village. She went further, proclaiming that she would be "living on a cobblestone street in a brownstone" in the West Village someday:

"This is a tough one! I live in Chelsea so I’d have to say there, of course. But there is also something so quanit and perfect about the West Village. At some point, I will definitely be living on a cobblestone street in a brownstone in the Village."

Jade Has Incredible Real Estate Experience

Outside of her time in New York, Chan's real estate experience expands across the entire USA.

She started at Douglas Elliman over 10 years ago, working through various roles with the company until she became the Director of Sales. She has consistently ranked in the top 3% of employees company-wide, and she recently earned the New Development Award for her achievements in her time working there.

Chan is currently managing a portfolio valued at over $2 billion as the Director of Sales of The Mandarin Oriental Residences Fifth Avenue and holds senior sales management positions at other locations.

Outside of the Big Apple, Chan's work extends to Manhattan, the Hamptons, Los Angeles, and Miami.

How to Follow Jade Chan Online

Those looking to follow Jade Chan on social media can do so through her private Instagram page (@missjadeee) and her official company Instagram page (@nyc_byjade).

Selling the City is now streaming on Netflix.