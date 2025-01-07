Meet Steve Gold from Selling the City: 4 Things to Know About the Realtor's Life

Steve Gold is making a name for himself in the real estate world in one of the United States' biggest markets, New York City, on Netflix's Selling the City.

Selling the City is one of Netflix's newest reality shows. It takes viewers inside the real estate business in New York City, featuring some of the most luxurious and high-end properties in the Big Apple. The show focuses on the agents who try to close deals on these illustrious places.

The series features some of the city's biggest and most cutthroat real estate agents, including Steve Gold. Another agent on the show is Eleonora Srugo, who has some interesting facts about her that fans should know.

Who Is Selling the City's Steve Gold? Biography Details

Steve Gold

Steve Gold Studied at NYU

According to Steve Gold's official LinkedIn page, he attended the NYU Stern School of Business for four years, from 2003-2007. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Finance and Marketing.

While at NYU, Steve took coursework on emerging markets, investment principles, corporate finance topics, financial management, and more.

It is also worth noting that Steve was a Beta Gamma Sigma business honor society member and played ice hockey for NYU.

The 39-year-old Stamford, Connecticut native graduated magna cum laude and was awarded the Beta Gamma Sigma Scholastic Award while in college.

Steve Used To Be a Model

As seen in Selling the City, Steve Gold is a successful real estate agent in a massive market, but that wasn't always the case.

Yes, he went to school for business and finance, but Steve was once a model for well-known designer brands. His modeling career included work for Louis Vuitton, Georgio Armani, and Ralph Lauren.

As a model, Steve traveled to many major cities and countries worldwide, including the United States, Europe, and Asia.

It seems that many of Selling the City's real estate agents have experience outside the business, as another one of the show's agents, Jade Chan, has a background in public relations.

Steve & His Wife Luiza Have Two Kids

Before appearing in Netflix's Selling the City, Steve Gold was featured on another reality series dealing with real estate titled Million Dollar Listing New York.

While appearing on that show, it was confirmed that Steve met and started dating a woman named Luiza Gawlowska after they met on a flight to London.

Steve kept his relationship relatively private for the most part. Still, he did refer to Luiza as his wife in a June 2024 article with The Hollywood Reporter, indicating that the two got married.

Shortly after they first met, Steve and Luiza had their first child, Rose. The couple met in 2018, and Rose is 5 years old, so she was likely born sometime in 2019.

However, People Magazine confirmed that the two welcomed their second child, Lily, on October 10, 2024, making Rose an older sister.

Steve Has Made 3 Billion Dollars Worth of Real Estate Sales

Steve Gold has been one of the most successful real estate agents in the United States over his career.

According to Corcoran's official website (Corcoran is the agency Steve works for), Steve's career sales exceed $3 billion.

Throughout his career, Steve has worked with many different celebrities, such as Jeff Bezos and Leonardo DiCaprio. For instance, according to Corcoran, Steve put a New York penthouse on the market that Jeff Bezos eventually purchased.

On another occasion, Leonardo DiCaprio bought a condominium unit in New York with a penthouse that Steve sold for $26.1 million.

How To Follow Steve Gold Online

Fans looking to keep up with Steve Gold on social media can find him on Instagram.

Selling the City is streaming on Netflix.