Meet Jordyn from Selling the City: 5 Things to Know About Jordyn Taylor Braff

Fans are excited to learn more about 34-year-old Jordyn Taylor Braff, who recently appeared on Netflix's Selling the City.

Selling the City offers an inside look at New York City's high-stakes luxury real estate market, where multi-million-dollar deals and sales dominate the scene.

Much like Selling Sunset, the show delves into the glamorous world of upscale properties and the ambitious agents striving to turn their dreams of success into reality in the Big Apple.

Who Is Jordyn Taylor Braff? Biography Details (Age, Pursuits & More)

Jordyn Taylor Braff Used To Make Music

Jordyn has a rich family background and upbringing, where she found an early love for creating music. Raised in Riverside, California with her two brothers, Justin and Mickey, she often shared how their protective bond brought her a sense of pride.

Jordyn's story of European, mainly Albanian, and American descent begins with her parents, who met while working in Geneva, Switzerland, before settling in the United States.

Her rise on MySpace and the success of songs like "Strong" ultimately helped Jordyn secure a deal with Interscope Records.

While her initial projects under the label didn't gain the traction she hoped for, Jordyn's determination led her to explore international opportunities. This resulted in a thriving music career in Japan and two critically acclaimed albums.

Jordyn Taylor Braff's Boyfriend History With Trevor Noah

Jordyn began dating Trevor Noah in 2015, shortly after he moved to the United States to host The Daily Show (read more about his role in Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me Now movie).

The pair dated for nearly three years and even made public appearances, such as at the 2017 MTV Movie Awards red carpet, before their split in Summer 2018.

Reflecting on their relationship during Selling the City, Jordyn shared that they initially connected via Twitter and joked that she was the funnier one in their dynamic.

While she claims Trevor borrowed her material for his comedy, she also credits him with helping launch her real estate career, noting her first luxury deal stemmed from his purchase of a $10 million apartment.

Jordyn Got Into Real Estate Around 2016

Jordyn began her real estate career around 2016, initially working with Highline Residential and joining Nationwide Luxury Real Estate.

She expressed her excitement via Facebook about this new chapter, calling herself a "stressed out real estate agent in Manhattan" but thrilled to help people find their dream homes:

"So excited to announce that I've found a home finding homes! I am a licensed and already stressed out real estate agent in Manhattan and I couldn't be more happy. I'd really love and appreciate if you'd think of me should you or anyone you know need a hand finding a place here to call yours! Love you all. Thank you!!"

Over the years, she has evolved into a seasoned expert specializing in luxury properties across Los Angeles and New York City. She is now on full display in Selling the City alongside her associate Jade Chan, who also featured in Selling the City.

Jordyn Runs a Charity Foundation

In 2019, Jordyn launched a charity foundation called 12 Months of Giving, reflecting her commitment to philanthropy.

The initiative highlights and supports global organizations and movements that create positive change. She has seamlessly integrated this mission into her real estate work, ensuring her clients contribute to meaningful causes while achieving their property goals.

Jordyn Is a Massive Hamilton Fan

Jordyn Taylor Braff is an unapologetic fan of Hamilton, crediting the show with transforming her perception of Broadway.

She admires its groundbreaking music and the impactful use of multicultural casting, which she considers vital (via Tudum).

A highlight for her was watching her friend Jordan Fisher make his Broadway debut in the production, making the experience even more memorable.

How To Follow Jordyn Taylor Braff Online

Those looking to follow Jordyn on social media can do so through her Instagram.

