Meet Abi from Selling the City: 5 Things to Know About Abigail Godfrey

Abigail Godfrey appeared throughout the recently released Selling the City.

Producer Adam DiVello brings his particular brand of conflict-laden reality shows to the Big Apple! In Selling the City (a sister series to Selling Sunset and Selling the OC), the fast-paced, high-end real estate business of New York City is given an inside look. Just don’t expect the series' stars to get along.

For example, Abigail Godfrey was embroiled in a season-long feud with co-star and fellow agent Jade Chan over the alleged practice of poaching properties from other realtors.

Abi from Selling City - Biography Details (Age, Husband & More)

Abigail Godfrey Graduated from Clemson University

27-year-old Abigail Godfrey (born June 1, 1997) is an alumna of Clemson University, a public research university in Godfrey’s home state of South Carolina.

Through her studies at Clemson, Godfrey earned a Bachelor of Science. Before starring on Selling the City, she worked in consumer psychology and even led a study on children on the autism spectrum.

Situated at the stunning Blue Ridge Mountains' foothills, Clemson University focuses on disciplines such as forestry and agriculture. In recent years, combined undergrad and graduate enrollment has totaled around 28,000 students.

Abigail's Husband Is Patrick Godfrey

Abigail Godfrey takes her last name from her husband, Patrick, a former Clemson University football player. These days, Patrick Godfrey works in business development at IEX, a stock exchange.

The couple began posting about their courtship on Instagram in mid-2018, indicating that they likely began dating around this time. They met during their shared college years, when Patrick Godfrey played for the Clemson Tigers and helped the team win two National Championship titles during the 2016 and 2017 seasons.

Abigail and Patrick Godfrey were engaged by the end of 2019 and married on June 26, 2021. They currently reside in midtown Manhattan.

Abigail Currently Works for Douglas Elliman

As a real estate agent, Abigail Godfrey is employed by Douglas Elliman, a New York City-based real estate company with branches across America. The firm is also where much of the action on Selling the City occurs.

As seen on the Netflix program, Godfrey works closely alongside her highly successful team lead, Eleonora Srugo, who routinely pulls in big numbers for Douglas Elliman.

Abigail Godfrey’s official bio on the Douglas Elliman website says she "has earned a reputation as a personable and effective real estate agent. Her approach to service is grounded and genuine."

Abigail & Patrick Give Back Through Philanthropy

The Godfreys are no strangers to paying it forward. The couple is responsible for heading up the Elite V Football Showcase. The organization seeks out high school athletes and provides them with college recruitment opportunities.

But Abigail Godfrey doesn’t stop there. She is also affiliated with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which provides kids with life-saving cancer treatment. Additionally, Godfrey works with the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Abigail Loves These New York City Landmarks and Locales

Having lived in New York for some time, Godfrey has grown accustomed to city life. She spoke to Netflix about her favorite spots in and around Manhattan, including its ritzy Gramercy neighborhood:

"Gramercy is everything. The gothic buildings, carriage houses, and wrought iron balconies transport you to a different era. The various speakeasies and dive bars add to the charm. It feels like this magical neighborhood tucked away from the bustle of the rest of the city."

She also frequents the longstanding Italian restaurant Rossini’s, which she described as "the best:"

"Rossini’s, the best old-school Italian restaurant right around the corner from our parish, the Church of Our Saviour on Park Avenue."

How To Follow Abigail Godfrey Online

