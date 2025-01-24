WAGS to Riches puts the spotlight on several charismatic women, including the venerable Sharell Rosado, who have all dated (or are dating) people in sports or entertainment.

The new Netflix hit debuted on the service on January 22, pulling the curtain back on the lives of those closely associated with the rich and famous.

The series is just one of many exciting new reality shows coming to TV in 2025, including new entries in long-running hits like Survivor, The Voice, and Below Deck.

Get To Know WAGS to Riches Star Sharelle Rosado

WAGS to Riches

Sharelle Rosado Is the CEO of Allure Realty

While Sharelle Rosado may be known to many for dating NFL star Chad Ochocinco, she has had a career on her own that is nothing to be scoffed at.

The 37-year-old Netflix star (born October 16, 1987) is the CEO of Allure Realty, a luxury real estate brokerage operating out of Tampa Bay Florida.

Sharelle founded the company in 2019, using her "honed bravery and leadership skills" to help mentor the next generation of A-list real estate moguls (per her official website):

"As a former Paratrooper in the United States Army, Rosado’s honed bravery and leadership skills have served her well in business as a bold entrepreneur, as well as in her mission of mentoring and empowering minority women. At Allure, Rosado and her team of highly trained professional, glamorous women of color specialize in brokering real estate transactions for high profile clients, including those in sports and entertainment. She serves as a Broker and Consultant to other real estate professionals as well, sharing how technology can improve their businesses."

Since opening, Sharelle has helped expand the business into several big-name American territories including Miami and the soon-to-be-opened Charlotte office.

Sharelle Is an Army Veteran

Prior to her time working the phone as Allure Reality CEO, Sharelle Rosado was a Paratrooper for the United States Army.

Being an army veteran has instilled several key attributes into Sharelle, including how to be a leader and working within a team.

In 2021, she told I Am Woman that she joined the military because she "wanted a better life for her daughter."

"Being in the military, it's always taught me to have bearings," the WAGS to Riches star disclosed to People during an October 2024 interview with the outlet:

"Being in the military, it's always taught me to have bearings. I incorporate my military bearings into Allure. They know I'm the boss and I don't tolerate anything. If it gets out of hand, I don't even have to raise my voice. I give them a look and that stern voice comes on. They know it's a time and a place for everything."

She "medically retired from the army in 2019, resolving to put [her] family first," but has continued to work with the idea of "helping other people" in everything she has done since (via Glamour Magazine):

"Having felt accomplished in serving my country for 13 years, I medically retired from the army in 2019, resolving to put my family first. While purchasing my own home in Tampa, I enjoyed viewing and learning about real estate properties so much that I began to consider it as a career. Helping other people was a strong motivator, as I loved putting smiles on the faces of families, helping them find their dream home and guiding them through one of the biggest purchases of their lives."

Sharelle Rosado Is Best Known for Selling Tampa

Fans watching WAGS to Riches may recognize Sharelle Rosado from her time working on another hit reality show, Selling Tampa.

Sharelle appeared on the Netflix realty reality series for all eight episodes of its 2021 season, joining other real estate giants like Anne-Sophie Petit-Frere and Tenille Moore on the show.

talking about her time on the series, Sharelle told Glamour Magazine, "it wasn’t a surprise" to get the call Netflix wanted her, positing that "I was working hard behind the scenes to make it happen:"

"Put it this way, it wasn’t a surprise as I was working hard behind the scenes to make it happen. I knew I had one of the best property agencies out there and as one of Florida’s top-producing real estate agents, I wanted to spotlight the work we do."

It was after founding Allure Realty that she started to grind to make the series a reality, following various Selling Sunset executive producers online and "sliding into [their] DMs" to make her case:

"After I founded my luxury real estate firm Allure Realty in 2019 and saw the opening of its first location in Tampa Bay, Florida, we were closing on huge deals. I thought it was time to turn the spotlight on us and began contacting various people I knew in the television industry to see if they were interested. I began following them on social media too and decided to slide into the DM’s of 'Selling Sunset's' executive producer Adam DiVello. The rest is history!"

Sharelle and Chad Ochocinco Broke Up in October 2024

Seeing as WAGS to Riches focused on several women who have in some way or another been romantically involved with some big names in sports or entertainment, some may wonder who Sharelle's A-list man was/is.

Sharelle dated NFL star Chad Ochocinco for several years; however, the couple broke up in October 2024. Sharelle and Ochocinco started dating in October 2020, having a daughter together and getting engaged in January 2023.

Things did not work out though, as late last year, the pair decided to call it quits.

Talking to The New York Post about her break-up, Sharelle said her relationship was anything but a PR move like some had speculated. "If it was just PR then we wouldn’t have a child together," she proclaimed, adding, "We’re going to support each other" no matter what outside sources may be saying:

"If it was just PR then we wouldn’t have a child together, I mean, make it make sense. I think some people just speculate and assume or, you know, wish their situations were diﬀerent and wish they had their situation the same as ours at times. But people are going to speculate. At the end of the day, we know what we have, we know what we created. If we’re together or not, we’re going to support each other."

The pair seem to be amicable since their split and continue to co-parent their two-year-old daughter Serenity.

Sharelle Co-hosts a Podcast

Fans looking for more of Sharelle Rosado can keep up with her on her Humble Baddies podcast, which she co-hosts with her close friends Ashley Wheeler and Alexis Stoudemire.

The podcast is described as a weekly look at "current events and women's topics with fresh perspectives and engaging discussions," and new episodes drop every Wednesday.

Humble Baddies started back in September 2024, with the trio having released 23 episodes to date.

How To Follow Sharelle Rosado Online

Sharelle Rosado can also be followed online on Instagram and TikTok.

Sharelle Rosado can be seen alongside Sade Vanessa (read more about the WAG to Riches star here) in WAGS to Riches streaming on Netflix now.