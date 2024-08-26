Meet T'kor from Big Brother: 5 Things To Know About T'kor Clottey

Among Big Brother Season 26's remaining Houseguests looking to take home the $750,000 grand prize is 23-year-old T'kor Clottey.

Throughout the hit reality TV series' 25-year run, Big Brother's premise of strangers living in a house under constant surveillance has primarily remained the same. For Season 26, the show introduced an artificial intelligence theme and allowed the 16-member cast to vote in a 17th Houseguest.

Who Is T'Kor From Big Brother? Biography Details

T'Kor Clottey

T'Kor Clottey's Real Name Is Dinah

While the Big Brother competitor goes by T'kor, her real name is Dinah, and T'kor is an abbreviation for her middle name.

On her Instagram, she shared more about the name T'kor and how it's "an "extension of my Ghanian heritage" and that she wanted to remember her "original roots:"

"And having lived in America for most of my life, I’ve endured the struggle of Black Americans who have no idea where their original roots come from. So I wanted to bring back my name so that I could remember, so that you could remember too."

T'Kor Has a Unique Accent

Fans of Big Brother have noticed that T'kor has a unique accent that mostly sounds American but has instances of British cadences.

This fusion of the two accents is likely due to her being born in London, England but living most of her life in the United States, particularly Chicago and now Atlanta, Georgia.

T'Kor Graduated From University of Chicago

According to her LinkedIn, T'kor studied sociology at the University of Chicago and graduated with a bachelor's degree in 2022.

While a student, she served as the Co-President of the Organization of Black Students and earned the distinguished Diversity & Leadership Award.

Her high school also shared on social media that Clottey won the Dr. Martin Luther King Diversity Leadership Award while attending the university.

T'Kor Owns Her Own Crochet Business

Clottey founded her business, T'Kor Couture, in 2020 when she was 19 during the pandemic and the "uprising in the demand of justice for Black Lives."

She first started crocheting in middle school, teaching herself through YouTube videos (via Medium). She attributes the Black crocheting community for helping her "transform what I thought of crochet" and viewing it as an art form.

In talking with the Chicago Maroon, Clottey shared her vision for T'Kor Couture, admitting that she wants it "to be big, but I also still want it to be small:"

“I want it to be big, but I also still want it to be small. I still love the craft of it all being handmade, it being something that you take your time with that isn’t heavily producing a lot of products. The fashion industry is one of the highest contributors to our climate crisis with the amount of waste that it produces as well as the materials it uses when they make clothing.”

T'Kor Was on The Kelly Clarkson Show

In 2023, T'kor Clottey appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show, where she shared the purpose behind her business, which is to uplift often overlooked communities through fashion.

She also shared her fashion inspirations with Kelly Clarkson, including the book The Colored Girls by Ntozake Shange and artist Jean-Michel Basquiat.

How To Follow T'Kor Clottey Online

The following are the different ways fans can follow Big Brother Season 26 Houseguest T'Kor Clottey online:

Big Brother is streaming on Paramount+.

