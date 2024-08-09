Meet Tucker from Big Brother: 5 Things to Know About Tucker Des Lauriers

Get the scoop on Tucker Des Lauriers, one of the participants looking to take home the grand prize on Big Brother Season 26.

It may be hard to believe for some, but the American version of Big Brother has been around for over 25 years.

Yet, the tried-and-true reality format remains the same: Multiple strangers live in a single space, isolated from the outside world and under near-constant monitoring. With a cash prize on the line, the last HouseGuest wins.

Who Is Tucker Des Lauriers? Biography Details

Tucker Des Lauriers Grew Up in Franklin, MA

Although he now resides in Brooklyn, New York, 30-year-old Tucker Des Laurier spent his formative years in Franklin, Massachusetts where he was born and raised alongside two older brothers.

A self-professed "big sports guy" (via Che Holloway on Medium) Des Lauriers avidly played football and wrestled in high school. He even served as captain on both teams. Unfortunately, an injury forced him to consider a non-athletic path and he ultimately turned to modeling and acting.

Tucker Is a Model

Even apart from appearing on Big Brother, Des Lauriers finds himself in front of a camera quite frequently in his line of work.

As for how he entered the world of modeling, according to Des Lauriers, "It kinda just fell into my lap:"

"It kinda just fell into my lap… After my parents split up, we went on a vacation to P-Town, where we had been before, and I was obsessed with this candy store there (I still am). I begged my dad and brothers to go to the candy store and when I walked out I was approached by Bruce Weber’s scouts for Abercrombie. They took some pictures of me and my brother Eric, a few months later Bruce and his entire team were in my house setting up shop to shoot us for Kids Wear International. We got a 28 page spread."

Des Lauriers continued, noting how he eventually signed with an agency called Dynasty Models and, as he put it "the rest is history:"

"This is one of the largest publications for kids fashion in the world. It was crazy! A few months later I asked my dad if that was a real job, we went to some agency’s in Boston, I signed with Dynasty Models with Gin and Joe, and the rest is history! Started booking jobs with them then came to NYC and have been working ever since as a model."

Tucker Was a Guest at Paris Hilton's Fourth of July Party in 2014

Tucker Des Lauriers once had the opportunity to rub some pretty well-to-do elbows back in 2014 when he was invited to a Fourth of July party held by famed socialite Paris Hilton.

As for how he scored the invite, he discussed how it all came together with Blue Harvest Beat:

"As people say, it’s all about connections and who you know. My father told me this when I young and told me that networking is the key and to remember everyone’s name and contact information so I always try to do that and I’ve made some great connections and one of my friends was part of the party planning and got my name on the list!"

Tucker Used To Make His Own Artwork

Des Lauriers dabbles in the visual arts. Specifically, he used to sculpt frequently and upload his colorful creations to an Instagram account @tuckersartwork. He hasn’t made a new post on this account since 2019, however.

Additionally, Tucker Des Lauriers also enjoys painting, as he remarked to Che Holloway:

"One of my favorite hobbies is painting. My whole apartment is covered in my creations. I’ve been painting since I was in kindergarten and sold my first piece of art in middle school."

Tucker's Favorite Movie Is Forrest Gump

As far as favorite films go, Des Lauriers lists the 1994 Tom Hanks and Robert Zemeckis classic Forrest Gump in his top spot. Ferris Bueller’s Day Off also seems to be a close second, as he revealed to Blue Harvest Beat:

"My favorite movie is ‘Forrest Gump’ or ‘Ferris Bueller’s Day Off’ My favorite band I don’t know… I’ve been listening to a lot of new artists lately and cannot really decide at the moment (laughs) Sorry."

Des Lauriers was also asked if he, as a model, had an appreciation for 2001’s Zoolander, in which Ben Stiller plays a self-obsessed supermodel. In response, he described the movie as "shockingly accurate:"

"I so glad you asked this question! I recently watched ‘Zoolander’ for the first time since I have been involved in the modeling industry four years ago and I don’t think I’ve laughed so hard at a movie in so long. It is shockingly accurate (laughs) sure they take it the extra step like making it impossible for Ben Stiller to turn left but there are so many little jokes and puns that make it pretty accurate and I love it! I don’t take any offense to it all it was an awesomely made film."

How To Follow Tucker Des Lauriers Online

For those who wish to catch up on the continuing adventures of Tucker Des Lauriers, he has an account on Instagram (@tsdeslauriers).

Big Brother is streaming on Paramount+.

