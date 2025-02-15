Meet Anthony Banks from Extracted TV Show: 3 Things to Know About Tony Banks' Son

Anthony Banks, the son of former football star Tony Banks, is now the star of Fox's Extracted.

The new reality series follows a group of contestants as they head to the Canadian wilderness. There, they are forced to survive for as long as they can while their families watch via live stream and can 'extract' them when they see fit.

Banks is just one member of a cast that includes people from all walks of life, including teachers, whitewater raft guides, and others.

3 Things To Know About Anthony Banks on Extracted

Anthony Banks comes from a family of sporting greats. His father, Tony, is a former quarterback for Michigan State, and Anthony seems to be following his dad's legacy.

The 18-year-old also plays football, starring as a quarterback throughout high school. He even visited Michigan State to showcase his talent during a prospect camp.

While he may not go pro (or he might, who knows?), Banks is seemingly set to play football in college. His Instagram bio mentions "MSU 2029" with a football emoji. This could mean he has committed to Michigan State and will hit the gridiron for the esteemed Michigan Spartans.

As for his dad, Tony played throughout college before going pro. He won a Super Bowl in 2000 as the quarterback of the Baltimore Ravens, playing in the NFL for 10 years.

Anthony Is a Successful Model

Outside of his football pursuits (and starring in a Survivor-like TV series), Anthony Banks has started building a successful career as a working model.

As of writing, Banks is working with both Soul Artist MGMT and Dawson Agency to help him book various modeling jobs. In just a few short years, he has already modeled for big-name brands and appeared in campaigns for Zara, Polo Ralph Lauren, and many more.

Anthony's Father Is Really Mad at Him

Thus far in Extracted, it has become clear that Anthony Banks' father is mad at him.

The unique twist of the new Fox reality series is that it is not just the contestants competing but their families as well. While the cast members are out in the Canadian wilderness, their families watch on from an HQ where they can communicate with those in the wild and have the power to 'extract' them whenever they so choose.

The tensions between Anthony and his dad, Tony, result from the unique connection the series provides.

In recent episodes, Tony has grown furious at his son for wanting to give up while stuck in the wilderness. Tony believes Anthony is not putting in his best effort and wants to quit the second things get complicated.

The winner of the series (who can outlast the rest of the cast) will take home a grand prize of $250,000, and Tony believes his son has what it takes to make it all the way.

However, Anthony has pled to his parents to pull him out, as he thinks he cannot take it anymore. "If he was actually suffering, I'd have no problem pulling him out," Tony told cameras on a recent episode of Extracted (via TMZ). Still, he believes his son is not genuinely suffering.

"I'm very, very angry," he continued, showing his disdain for his son's tearful pleas. Whether Anthony's parents will give in to their son's demands remains to be seen, but fans will have to tune in to find that out.

How To Follow Anthony Banks Online

Fans looking to follow Anthony Banks online can find him on Instagram.

New episodes of Extracted premiere every Monday on Fox at 8 p.m. ET.

