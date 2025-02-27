The cast of Survivor 48 highlights a unique group of castaways, which includes a fire captain, a surgeon, a stunt performer, and a substance abuse counselor.

Set in the islands of Fiji, the new season of the hit reality series retains its original format of dividing 18 castaways into three tribes of six (a format used in Survivor 47) where they need to adapt and outwit one another while navigating through complex obstacles and challenges.

The sole survivor will end up winning the $1 million grand prize.

Survivor 48 premiered on CBS on February 26.

Survivor 48 Cast Guide: Every Main Tribe & Castaway

Vula Tribe

Vula Tribe

Stephanie Berger

Stephanie Berger

Instagram: @stephaniebergerface

Stephanie Berger, 38, is ready to do whatever it takes to claim the title of sole survivor in Survivor 48.

Outside of being a castaway, the Brooklyn, New York native works as a tech product lead.

Stephanie decides to join Survivor 48 because she simply loves the game, noting that she wants to make history by winning it all.

She wants to create strong alliances and values information and loyalty above all.

Stephanie describes herself as someone who can adapt and be resilient in any challenge.

Saiounia “Sai” Hughley

Saiounia “Sai” Hughley

Instagram: @beyonsai_

At 30 years old, Saiounia “Sai” Hughley is an outgoing and driven marketing professional primed to risk it all to win Survivor 48.

Sai has a deep reason why she joined the CBS reality series, believing that "representation will always matter."

As a young black woman, Sai is joining the competition to send a strong message to prove to other Black girls that anyone can seek "the adventure of a lifetime."

Survivor 48 isn't her first time in the limelight since she previously played Nala in the Broadway adaptation of Lion King.

Ultimately, Sai claims that her social skills are her greatest advantage in the competition.

Justin Pioppi

Justin Pioppi

Instagram: @justinpioppi

29-year-old Justin Pioppi is a resilient and hardworking pizzeria manager from Winthrop, Massachusetts.

Justin deems his participation in Survivor as a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity so he wants to make the most out of it.

As someone who never gives up, Justin is expected to never back down from any challenge on the island.

Mary Zheng

Mary Zheng

Instagram: @maryzheng_

Mary Zheng, 31, is ready to make waves as part of the cast of Survivor 48.

The chaotic yet thoughtful substance abuse counselor from Philadelphia is more than just a charming person, considering that she was previously part of the Peace Corps and AmeriCorps.

Mary is someone who wants to be pushed to the limit and Survivor appears to be the perfect fit for her.

She believes her adaptability to any situation is her biggest strength, citing that her intuition is top-notch when it comes to finding out who is her real ally or enemy.

Cedrek McFadden

Cedrek McFadden

Instagram: @cedrekmd

Cedrek McFadden is a 45-year-old surgeon dedicated to saving lives. As a result, he knows how to prepare himself for any life-and-death situation.

While he is dependable in any situation, Cedrek is determined to showcase his true strength and wit when his back is against the wall.

Given that he is not getting any younger, Cedrek wants to relish his experience in Survivor 48, with him wanting to see how far can he go in the competition.

Kevin Leung

Kevin Leung

Instagram: @kev.fitness90

34-year-old finance manager Kevin Leung knows what it takes to become likable in the eyes of many, which is a surefire way to make strong alliances in the Vula Tribe.

Using Kaleb Gebrewold of Survivor 45 as his template to charm and influence people, Kevin believes that finding the right individuals to build a foundation of trust will come a long way in a game of smarts like Survivor.

At the end of the day, Kevin will most certainly use his charm to reach the pinnacle of success in the hit CBS reality show.

Lagi Tribe

Lagi Tribe

Star Toomey

Star Toomey

Instagram: @2toomey2

At 28, Star Toomey wants to create a lasting legacy by becoming a castaway of Survivor 48.

The smooth and hilarious sales expert from Augusta, Georgia is determined to make her son and wife proud by going all-out to win the $1 million in the latest edition of the reality series, proclaiming that "this is [her] game to win."

Bianca Roses

Bianca Roses

Instagram: @biancamroses

Joining Survivor 48 is a dream come true for 33-year-old Bianca Roses.

As a PR consultant, Bianca knows how to use her charm and wit to gain unexpected alliances throughout her stay on the island.

She is well aware of how taking risks will change everything, considering that she started her consulting firm and never looked back since then.

Bianca says that her work in public relations is not for the faint of her heart, and she believes that she has all the necessary skills to reach the top in this gripping competition.

Joe Hunter

Joe Hunter

Instagram: @joehunterucla

Joe Hunter, 45, is a fire captain who has been exposed to many life-threatening situations in his life.

As someone who knows what courage is all about, Survivor 48 is the perfect fit for Joe.

Joining Survivor allows Joe to pay tribute to his late sister who was a big fan of the show.

Given that he has experienced so much grief and loss in the past years, Joe believes he can "overcome anything" thrown at him, may it be a challenge or betrayal on an island full of complex situations.

Eva Erickson

Eva Erickson

Instagram: @eva.erickson

Eva Erickson, 24, is an up-and-coming and driven PhD candidate who loves competing and engaging in incredible challenges that test her will and limits.

As someone who is part of the Autism spectrum, Eva wants to show the world that she has what it takes to win it all despite her condition.

When picking allies on the island, what she values most is loyalty above anything else, with her hoping that she can find someone who can be with her from start to finish.

Eva believes she can outlast all the other competitors by being the hardest worker in the group while also utilizing her intelligence when she needs it the most.

Thomas Krottinger

Thomas Krottinger

Instagram: @thomaskrottinger

As an outgoing music executive, 34-year-old Thomas Krottinger doesn't want to have any regrets in life which is why he is joining Survivor 48.

Thomas wants to push himself to the limits while trying to find the right balance between showing his true self and allowing people to think that he is not a threat.

Shauhin Davari

Shauhin Davari

Instagram: @shauhindavari

Shauhin Davari, 38, is a charismatic debate professor who makes history as the first Persian male to be part of the Survivor franchise.

As someone whose life is ingrained in the world of debate, Shauhin knows how to motivate his teammates and help them succeed in any challenge that they face on the island.

He believes that he is the top choice to become the sole survivor because of his right blend of being socially savvy and strategically competent.

Civa Tribe

Civa Tribe

David Kinne

David Kinne

Instagram: @flyhighdivelow

Risks is the name of the game for 39-year-old stunt performer David Kinne, considering he has his fair share of death-defying stunts in his career.

Aside from his stunt background (which could prove to be advantageous in certain challenges), David believes that his confidence and adventure-seeking nature could propel him to the top and ultimately become the sole survivor.

Of course, he won't do it alone since he is looking for strong allies who also have genuine kindness in their heart.

Kamilla Karthigesu

Kamilla Karthigesu

Instagram: @kamillaa_k

Toronto's own Kamilla Karthigesu is a 31-year-old software engineer who wants to make a name for herself by leaving a lasting impact in the world of Survivor.

By being her true genuine self, she wants to find allies who value loyalty and someone who has a good sense of humor.

She believes having a good time on the island is important, especially due to the stressful nature of some of the challenges.

Given that she experienced failure when trying to build her career in the past, Kamilla claims that her past mistakes have strengthened her inner self, which is a good starting point to elevate herself to put her in a position where she can win it all.

Mitch Guerra

Mitch Guerra

Instagram: @mguerski

Mitch Guerra, 34, is out to prove to everyone that he can compete and outlast the other castaways despite his speech impediment.

As a P.E. coach from Waco, Texas, Mitch is no stranger to high-octane challenges since he has vast experience in the world of endurance sports.

As someone who values relationships with people, Mitch knows how to forge a strong bond with his peers while also being able to flip the switch when he needs to.

He boldly claims that he "thrives in a little chaos."

Charity Nelms

Charity Nelms

Instagram: @charitynelms

Traveling around the world has been the norm for 34-year-old flight attendant Charity Nelms, and it will be a little different for her as she adjusts to the island life in Survivor 48.

Still, Charity embraces the challenge of uncertain situations, considering that she is someone who never quits.

While she let her insecurities get the best of her in the past, she is ready to move past that and not hold back as she tries to become the ultimate sole survivor.

Chrissy Sarnowsky

Chrissy Sarnowsky

Instagram: @sarnowskychris

While she may be the oldest among the new cast of castaways in Survivor 48, Chrissy Sarnowsky is determined to use her age and experience as a fire lieutenant to her advantage to claim the ultimate prize.

Chrissy uses her friends and family as her anchor to propel her to the pinnacle of Survivor success, believing that anything is possible as long as one works hard to win any challenge.

She claims that she knows how to deal with different personalities, and she hopes that she can use her genuine self to find longtime allies in a competition full of unexpected individuals.

Kyle Fraser

Kyle Fraser

Instagram: @kylefrasr

Kyle Fraser, 31, is a crafty and sociable attorney who has dealt with a plethora of individuals with different personalities in the past.

That said, Kyle believes that it will be easy for him to adapt and find out who truly is genuine in the new batch of castaways in Survivor 48.

Looking for an alliance partner who has an open mind and willingness to have fun while still playing honestly is at the top of Kyle's priority in the brand-new season.

New episodes of Survivor 48 premiere every Wednesday on CBS at 8 p.m. ET and can be streamed live on Paramount+.