Survivor 48's new episode featured host Jeff Probst crying, leading the show's fervent fanbase to dive into what made him so emotional.

With Survivor showing no signs of slowing down or being canceled, the series continues to bring new kinds of drama and excitement with each passing episode. Having aired on CBS since 2000, Jeff Probst continues his run as the series' host, for which he has won four Primetime Emmy awards.

What Happened on Survivor That Made Jeff Cry

Jeff Probst

A promo for the next episode of Survivor Season 48 teased an emotional moment for host Jeff Probst.

The tease for the March 26 episode comes with a message reading, "In 48 seasons, there has never been an episode of Survivor like this." Additionally, the caption on the social media post reads, "A Survivor unlike any other..."

The last seconds of the promo shows Probst crying as he says, "Wow, this has never happened," leading fans to wonder why exactly he is shedding tears.

Many fans believe this will have to do with Season 48 contestant Eva Erickson, who has been seen dealing with panic attacks and stress throughout the season.

The prevailing theory amongst the hardcore fanbase is that Eva will have another panic attack before fellow contestant Joe Hunter (or another opposing team member) helps her finish the challenge and get back on her feet. This is believed to happen during one of the next immunity challenges.

Additionally, fans believe they hear Joe saying, "Breathe, sis," which is thought to be directed at Eva due to their close relationship after being in the same tribe together. This could potentially send Jeff over the edge emotionally, with it being possibly something he's never seen in his 25 years on the series.

What To Expect from Survivor 48's Next Episode

Survivor Season 48 will continue on Wednesday, March 26, with an episode officially titled "Master Class in Deception."

Survivor

The episode's official synopsis teases one tribe being put to the test thanks to an undisclosed castaway's "frustrations [putting] a wedge" between them and their teammates. Other scenes will show two adversaries coming closer together over "race and heritage" as the season continues:

"Loose lips sink ships when one castaway’s frustrations put a wedge between them and their tribe. A shared meal breeds connection between tribemates as they discuss race and heritage. Then, an emotional immunity challenge brings two adversaries closer than ever imagined, on 'SURVIVOR'"

Survivor

A sneak peek for the new episode shows three tribes competing in a challenge where they have to throw sandbags at a target in order to drop a bundle of balls to the ground. As of writing, no other details are known.

Fans remain eager to find out more details on why Jeff Probst is seen crying in this new episode, with the answer sure to be a talking point for weeks to come.

See more on possible Survivor 48 spoilers here.