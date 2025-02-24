After 25 years on CBS, a leading executive officially commented on the future of Survivor on the network.

Survivor has been airing on CBS since 2000, becoming an American mainstay of reality competition TV.

Hosted by Jeff Probst, the show challenges contestants to survive in isolated locations, competing in physical and mental challenges while voting each other out until one wins the $1 million prize and the title of Sole Survivor.

Following the dramatic conclusion of Season 47, Survivor returns with Season 48, set to premiere on February 26, 2025.

Is Survivor Being Cancelled at CBS?

CBS

President of CBS Entertainment, Amy Reisenbach, joined Matthe Belloni's The Town podcast, where the Hollywood insider asked her about the future of Survivor.

When discussing what is being offered on CBS and Paramount+, Reisenbach brought up Survivor, describing it as "one of the best, long-running game shows ever:"

"'Survivor,' which is coming up on Season 50. It's one of the best, long-running game shows ever."

Belloni then teased, questioning if there will ever be "an end to Survivor" adding that it has to "be uncool or not popular at some point." Reisenbach rebutted, asking a simple question, "How can the human condition ever be unpopular?"

Belloni: "Is there an end for 'Survivor?' Does that end? Or is that like 'Price is Right' where it will be picked out of the rubble in 2059 in the rest of civilization? 'Survivor's' gotta be uncool or not popular at some point." Reisenbach: "How can the human condition ever be unpopular? I mean, it's constantly evolving."

When Belloni later asked about Survivor's ratings on Paramount+ with young demographics, Reisenbach asserted that they're strong.

She went on to explain that Survivor is a "multi-generational audience" as families often watch the show together, noting that COVID-19 actually worked as "a real renaissance" for the series as more people found it then:

"'Survivor's' demos are great. It's a really multi-generational audience. Families watch 'Survivor' together, a lot of people discovered 'Survivor' during COVID, it's had a real renaissance in the past few years."

Reisenbach went on to explain the "new era" of Survivor, which began with Season 41, adding that "it's really doubled down on what makes the show so great:"

"If you're a fan, you know that the last few seasons have been part of the new era, and the show has a real positivity, and it's really doubled down on what makes the show so great, which is the game, and really making that game really interesting, and hard for these players."

While this high praise comes from a top CBS executive, some long-time fans are mixed on the new era's format.

The "new era" of Survivor introduced a shorter 26-day gameplay format, replacing the previous 39 days, and shifted from themed titles to simple numerical identifiers from Survivor 41-47.

These changes marked a streamlined approach in response to the pandemic while maintaining the show's core strategic and competitive elements.

How Long Will Survivor Last?

Survivor stands out among the longest-running reality TV shows, debuting in 2000 and producing 46 seasons filled with intense challenges and strategic gameplay.

Other iconic series include The Challenge (39 seasons), The Amazing Race (36 seasons), and The Real World (33 seasons), all showcasing the lasting appeal of the reality TV genre.

Look ahead, there is no doubt that the historic Survivor 50 will happen, Jeff Probst has already confirmed that on the official Survivor podcast in 2023.

Probst expressed his enduring passion for the show on his podcast, saying, "I have no intention of wanting to stop so long as the show continues to be fun and the people applying continue to be interesting."

However, he emphasized that his future with the franchise also depends on maintaining the current production team, calling it "the whole enchilada." If the team remains intact, Probst appears ready to carry the torch for many seasons to come.

Survivor returns Season 48 premieres on February 26, next day streaming on Paramount+.