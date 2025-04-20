The cast details and official line-up for CBS and Paramount+'s Survivor 50 could be on the way soon.

While Survivor Season 48 has seen more than its fair share of drama, the show is nowhere near ending as CBS looks to keep up its run in the reality TV game. Originating with Jeff Probst as the host in May 2000, the competition series still keeps millions of viewers every season with no signs of slowing down.

Currently, Survivor 48 is approaching the end of its TV run after starting on February 26.

When Will Survivor 50 Premiere?

Survivor has followed a fairly consistent release schedule for seasons airing in the winter for the last five years.

The last five even-numbered seasons have all been released between February 12 and March 9, a trend that dates back to 2006. Considering that, Survivor 50 is almost guaranteed to begin airing on CBS sometime between early February and early March 2026.

The cast line-ups of recent even-numbered seasons of Survivor have been announced in later January and early February, and so fans can expect Survivor 50's full cast line-up to be announced by late January 2026, considering the high anticipation for the contestants reveal.

What to Expect From Survivor 50

While Survivor 49 is set to begin airing on CBS and Paramount+ in December 2025, anticipation is already building for what's coming in 2026's Season 50.

Most notable is that Survivor 50 will do something the show has never done before: allow fans to vote on how some aspects of the season will work. In fact, the season is officially titled Survivor: In the Hands of the Fans, taking that idea to heart after Probst confirmed the title on Instagram.

Probst admitted that it is still "a little terrifying" to let go of so much control for the new season (via TVLine), as he and the team are usually so hands-on in designing the format for each season. However, he seemed excited about the idea of trying a new experiment and getting the fans so involved.

Calling this "the riskiest idea [they've] done" (per Entertainment Weekly), Probst made it clear that players will not know about everything until the season starts. The challenges will be picked by majority vote, but there will be more than enough twists and turns to keep things interesting for the players as well.

Who Will Be Cast in Survivor 50?

With Survivor's 50th season coming up, the big question is who will star in it for a chance at the $300,000 prize after seeing an exciting group of contestants star in Survivor 48.

Probst explained (via Parade's Mike Bloom) how difficult it is to narrow the field down for each season, noting that there cannot be too many contestants. The main goal, however, is to satisfy the fans with a cast that "represents all types of players [and] spans all the eras" of Survivor history.

A rumored cast list was allegedly released by a leaker named Redmond, who has since debunked the report:

"For what it's worth, I haven't posted any 'Survivor 50' cast list anywhere. I don't even know the full cast at this point. And when I do, I won't be posting any names until the cast is in Fiji and the post will be on 'Inside Survivor' as normal. Thanks for coming to my TED talk."

More than likely, rumors about Survivor 50's cast will come online once filming starts later this year, as is usually the case for spring seasons.

When Will Survivor 50 Begin Filming?

As indicated by Greenfly, filming has yet to begin for Survivor 50, as Season 48 is still not done premiering. Season 49 will immediately follow those last episodes.

For reference, Survivor 48 was filmed from June 22 until July 27, 2024 before debuting on CBS on February 26, 2025. Season 46 completed its filming schedule between June 1 to June 23, 2023, and the first episode aired on February 28, 2024.

Should Survivor 50 follow a similar filming schedule, CBS is expected to complete its initial production schedule sometime in June or July of this year.

