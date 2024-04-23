The release date for Episode 3 of Kaiju No. 8 and its remaining simulcast schedule shouldn't be too confusing for fans of the newest hit anime.

Season 1 of Kaiju No. 8 premiered with "The Man Who Became a Kaiju" on April 13 on the Japanese TV network TV Tokyo and streamed live on Crunchyroll at 7 a.m. PT.

The premiere frustrated some impatient anime fans when Crunchyroll didn't clarify that the episode would be available to stream an hour after airing in Japan.

However, since the premiere, the streaming service planned to make subs and dubs of episodes available even sooner, at 7:30 a.m. PT. Like Delicious in Dungeon on Netflix, Kaiju No. 8 will be simulcast on Crunchyroll, with both subs and dubs of episodes available to stream on the same day of its televised release in Japan.

When Will Kaiju No. 8 Episode 3 Release?

Kaiju No. 8

Episode 3 of Kaiju No. 8 will be live-streamed on Crunchyroll on Saturday, April 27, at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT. The episode will be available for streaming on the service, both subbed and dubbed, at 10:30 a.m. ET/7:30 a.m PT.

Barring any complications or changes, the rest of the season of Kaiju No. 8 will presumably be live-streamed and later available to freely stream on Crunchyroll at the same times listed above.

When Will the Remaining Episodes of Kaiju No. 8 Release?

A Blu-ray/DVD listing confirmed that Season 1 of Kaiju No. 8 will have only 12 episodes. Like the Chainsaw Man anime, this is undoubtedly due to the manga not having enough material to adapt into a full season while leaving enough left for additional seasons.

The assumed release schedule for Kaiju No. 8 Season 1 is as follows:

Episode 3 - Saturday, April 27

Episode 4 - Saturday, May 4

Episode 5 - Saturday, May 11

Episode 6 - Saturday, May 18

Episode 7 - Saturday, May 25

Episode 8 - Saturday, June 1

Episode 9 - Saturday, June 8

Episode 10 - Saturday, June 15

Episode 11 - Saturday, June 22

Episode 12 - Saturday, June 29

Barring any more unexpected changes or delays from Crunchyroll, each episode will be live-streamed on its streaming service every week at 10 a.m. ET/7 a.m. PT, with the sub and dub available to stream half an hour later at 10:30 a.m. ET/7:30 a.m. PT.

The first two episodes of Kaiju No. 8 are streaming on Crunchyroll.

Read more about Anime on The Direct:

Solo Leveling Season 2's Release Gets Officially Announced With New Trailer

My Hero Academia Season 7 Release Date, News and Everything We Know

Will a Season 2 of 'Wrong Way to Use Healing Magic' Ever Release?