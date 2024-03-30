Solo Leveling Season 2's Release Gets Officially Announced With New Trailer

Solo Leveling Season 2 is finally confirmed after much anticipation from diehard fans and a game-changing finale.

In the Season 1 finale, Sung Jin-woo endured a pivotal dungeon raid that made him stronger and even led to the discovery of his new power, setting the stage for a sophomore season that is expected to tie into the Red Gate arc.

New Trailer Confirms Solo Leveling Season 2

Crunchyroll officially announced Solo Leveling Season 2's release alongside a brand new trailer.

The 30-second trailer showcases a sizzle reel of Jin-woo as he goes on a journey of self-discovery while fighting off dangerous villains.

The footage ends with a man saying, "Arise," with the show's sophomore season confirmed to have the subtitle, "Arise From The Shadow."

The A-1 Pictures anime is based on the webtoon of the same name chronicling the heroic underdog story of Sung Jin-woo as he battles a wide array of enemies like demons and magic beasts.

Watch the trailer below:

A specific premiere date or window for Season 2 has yet to be shared publicly.

What To Expect in Solo Leveling Season 2

Solo Leveling's Season 1 finale revealed several dungeon raids where Jin-woo needs to stay alive to come out on top against a swarm of enemies, such as knights, powerful sorcerers, and Blood Red Commander Igris.

Defeating these enemies was a tough break for Jin-woo, with him doing everything he could to stay alive and eventually earn himself the title of "Necromancer."

Grinding his way to the top also allowed him to become a Shadow Monarch (aka someone with the power to bring back anyone from the dead and make him or her his follower).

Jin-woo's new power raises the stakes for Season 2 since he is not the underdog anymore. How this changes his outlook and personality remains to be seen.

Solo Leveling's Red Gate arc is described by fans as one of, if not, the most violent arcs of the webtoon, and the anticipation is high when it comes to seeing it depicted in animated form.

In a nutshell, the Red Gate arc chronicles how Jin-woo takes an E-rank hunter, the younger sister of one of his friends, into a training exercise that accidentally turns into a red gate (a place where no one gets in or out unless everyone in the raid party dies or the boss of the dungeon is defeated).

All episodes of Solo Leveling Season 1 are now streaming on Crunchyroll.

