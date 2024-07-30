Solo Leveling Season 2 Release Hype Reaches New Heights Following Major Sequel Series Announcement

An exciting sequel announcement for Solo Leveling has left fans even more hyped for any information on Season 2 of the new anime.

Debuting as one of the surprise hits of the winter 2024 anime season (streaming on Crunchyroll stateside), the intense TV series brought audiences into the world of the beloved webtoon of the same name on a scale never seen before.

Season 1 ran in 2024 from January 9 to March 31 with a second season (entitled Arise from the Shadow) being greenlit before the first even came to an end.

Solo Leveling Hype Reaches New Levels Following Major Announcement

Crunchyroll

Solo Leveling Season 3 hype has reached a new peak following a new announcement surrounding the franchise.

As reported by Crunchyroll, a sequel webtoon to Solo Leveling has been announced and is set to debut on Thursday, August 1.

This latest webtoon serves as a direct sequel series to the original Solo Leveling Manhwa series the hit anime is based on.

This latest spin-off will feature JIN of REDICE Studio and is written by series creator Chugong.

The news came alongside an official title reveal, Solo Leveling Ragnarok, as well as what looks to be a cover for the webtoon as well.

While not related to the Solo Leveling anime, it does indicate that the franchise is alive and well. Given just how big the franchise's fanbase has grown in the last twelve months, surely, a contingent of new fans will give this spin-off a shot when it is released in August.

Solo Leveling Season 1 was a massive hit for animation studio A-1 Pictures, and seeing as a Season 2 has already been announced, it would not be all that surprising if more news surrounding future plans for the series were to be tied into a promotional beat for this new webtoon somewhere down the line.

When Will Solo Leveling Season 2 Be Released?

Solo Leveling Season 2 has been simply dubbed as "coming soon," leaving fans to wonder when exactly the series' sophomore effort will be released.

The last fans heard about the series came in a brief teaser that debuted on July 6. It ended with the nebulous "coming soon" release timing, with no further info beyond that.

According to CEO of D&C Media Choi Won-young, the company behind the Solo Leveling webtoon (roughly translated from Korean), Season 2 is "scheduled to air within the year" (via HankYung).

That conversation was from back in January, so plans may have changed, but at least at one point, it seems Season 2 was eyeing a 2024 release date.

That may have changed though, as reliable anime leaker Chromafire suggested in March that the series has been delayed until 2025:

"The story truly starts MOVING after the first 'Arise!' Bummer we'll have to wait until 2025 for [Season 2]."

This came as rumors continued to point to the show coming back sometime later this year along with word it was being planned for six seasons when all is said and done (per Anime Explained).

Given this information, it seems fans will not be waiting long for Solo Leveling Season 2, likely being released in either late 2024 or early 2025.

Solo Leveling Season 1 is streaming on Crunchyroll now.

Read more about anime on The Direct:

That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Season 3 Episode 15 Release Date & Remaining Schedule

Does Tanjiro Die at 25 In Demon Slayer? His Fate Explained

Tower of God Season 2 Character and Cast Guide

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really Love You Season 2 Release Window Gets Announced