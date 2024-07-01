An official release window announcement for The 100 Girlfriends Season 2 was revealed.

Officially titled The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You, the anime series centers on a high-school student who falls in love with exactly 100 girls.

He then confesses to all of them and gets rejected every time before the God of Love comes to him and tells him his destiny to have 100 soulmates. However, those women wind up in serious jeopardy if he does not return the love to them.

The 100 Girlfriends Season 2's Release Window Confirmed

Crunchyroll

The Mantan website officially confirmed the release window for Season 2 of The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You.

According to this update, The 100 Girlfriends Season 2 will be released in January 2025, but a specific date was not revealed yet.

Roughly translated from Japanese, the announcement reads as follows:

"It has been announced that the second season of the TV anime 'The 100 Girlfriends I Really Really Really Really Love,' based on the romantic comedy manga currently being serialized in 'Weekly Young Jump' (Shueisha), will begin airing in January 2025. The voice actors for the new heroines joining the cast in the second season have also been announced, with Shindo Amane playing Haraka Kurumi, Takahashi Rie playing Sudo Iku, Lynn playing Misugi Mimimi, and Takao Kanon playing Hanagure Aami.

What Will Happen in The 100 Girlfriends Season 2?

Thus far in The 100 Girlfriends, the main character, Aijou Rentarou, was seen deepening his ties to six of his 100 soulmates at the end of Season 1, following the original manga on which it was based.

Season 2 is expected to deepen his relationships with more of those women.

Season 1 covered 22 chapters of the original manga run, ending with a sequence teasing Rentarou's other soulmates. If that continues, characters like Kurumi Haraga and Mei Meido, his next two soulmates, are expected to be brought to the forefront next.

The biggest question moving forward is how long The 100 Girlfriends will air as viewers count down Rentarou's soulmates until the number reaches the expected 100.

The 100 Girlfriends Who Really, Really, Really, Really, Really Love You is now streaming on Crunchyroll. Season 2 will debut in January 2025.

Read more about anime below:

Baki Hanma Season 3: Will More Episodes Ever Release?

Jujutsu Kaisen Watch Order: Chronological and Release Order

Haikyuu Season 5: Will More Episodes Ever Release?