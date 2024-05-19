Whether fans are taking in Jujutsu Kaisen in release or chronological order, there are several ways to watch the hit anime series.

From the mind of manga author and illustrator Gege Akutami, the Jujutsu Kaisen series has exploded into one of the most critically acclaimed anime adaptations currently running.

The series rounded out its second season in December 2023, with Season 3 expected to come sometime before the end of 2025 (read more about Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 here). There is no better time to catch up.

How to Watch Jujutsu Kaisen in Chronological Order

Jujutsu Kaisen

While many fans will be inclined to watch Jujutsu Kaisen and its accompanying movie in the order they were released, narratively, it makes more sense to divide them up differently.

Chronologically, the earliest point in the Jujutsu Kaisen story shown so far happens in the first five episodes of Season 2.

This prequel story, known as the Hidden Inventory/Premature Death arc, introduces audiences to the characters of Gojo and Geto, two teenage best friends at the heart of Jujutsu Kaisen.

From there, the prequel story continues in the 2021 film Jujutsu Kaisen 0, setting up another main character in Yuta as he takes control of an incredibly powerful spirit in modern-day Tokyo.

Then, it is best to jump into Season 1 of the anime and watch it all through before picking up with Episode 6 of Season 2.

Below is a full list of Jujutsu Kaisen projects in chronological order:

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 (Episodes 1-5)

Season 2 (Episodes 1-5) Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (Movie)

(Movie) Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 (Episodes 1-24)

Season 1 (Episodes 1-24) Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 (Episodes 6-23)

How To Watch Jujutsu Kaisen in Release Order

For the purists, watching Jujutsu Kaisen in release order is a sound way to experience the incredible spirit-fueled story.

While watching in release order does involve a bit of jumping around the timeline, taking in the series this way sees the story unfold completely as intended by the creative team behind the animated hit.

The release order sees fans watching Season 1 (which ran from October 2020 to March 2021), the prequel movie Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (released on December 24, 2021), and then Season 2 in its entirety (which ran from July 6, 2023 to December 28, 2023).

Below is a full list of Jujutsu Kaisen projects in release order:

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1 (Episodes 1-24)

Season 1 (Episodes 1-24) Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (Movie)

(Movie) Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 (Episodes 25-47)

Jujutsu Kaisen is streaming now on Crunchyroll in the U.S.

