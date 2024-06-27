Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Release: When Will It Come Out?

Audiences are eager to know when Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 will be released.

The spell-slinging anime adaptation of the hit manga of the same name has wowed fans since its debut in October 2020.

Coming from renowned anime studio MAPPA, the series' second season was split into two parts and was released between July and December 2023.

When Will Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Be Released?

More Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK) has been announced for release, but it remains to be seen whether that includes a proper Season 3.

A sequel to the current JJK story was announced shortly after Season 2.

The follow-up is set to adapt the Culling Games arc from the manga the series is based on, with no release information made available upon its announcement (via Anime News Network).

The format in which the Culling Games arc adaptation will take place remains a major question. Some have speculated that the studio could be lining up a full-length film rather than another season of television.

That is not to say a Season 3 is unlikely, though. The Jujutsu Kaisen anime has been incredibly successful so far, and it seems highly likely the powers that be would be interested in keeping that momentum going with a third batch of episodes.

Jujutsu Kaisen studio MAPPA is busy, so if/when Season 3 does happen, it could be some time before it sees the light of day.

The beloved anime studio has several projects in the works, including Hell's Paradise: Jigokuraku Season 2, Campfire Cooking in Another World with My Absurd Skill Season 2, Zombie Land Saga the Movie, and Chainsaw Man – The Movie: Reze Arc.

That includes titles without release dates; the animation team has several titles yet to be released in 2024, meaning Jujustu Kaisen is far from the only thing the MAPPA is working on.

Season 1 of the anime debuted in October 2020, and it took an almost three-year break between then and Season 2.

Given that the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 movie was released between those first two seasons, the wait for Season 3 could be slightly shorter.

However, because of the studio's packed schedule and the production time needed, JJK Season 3 is unlikely to be released until late 2025 at the earliest.

What Could Happen in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3?

With word of the Culling Games arc coming to the Jujutsu Kaisen anime universe, fans know where a Season 3 could potentially go.

Season 2 of the anime ended right at the start of what is known as the Itadori's Extermination Arc. This part of the JJK story sees the main character, Yuji Itadori, and the spell-casting world reeling from the shocking events of the Shibuya Incident seen in Season 2.

As a result, Yuji has been banished from practicing Jujutsu and is set for execution.

The next few chapters of the story deal with the character navigating how he will get out of this sentence to death, even faking his demise before reemerging to help stop an attack by curse user Pseudo-Geto.

This leads to the Culling Games, one of the series' tournament stories. It sees a Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire-style wizarding tournament announced with many of the series' main characters participating.

It is unknown if Season 3 will jump directly into the Culling Games or cover the events of the two arcs the anime has not tackled leading up to them.

Perhaps Season 3 will be the preamble to the iconic tournament story before taking on the Culling Games in a movie or special stand-alone season afterward.

Jujutsu Kaisen is streaming now on Netflix, Hulu, and Crunchyroll.

