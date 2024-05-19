The picture remains unclear whether Record of Ragnarok Season 3 will be released.

Developed by Warner Bros. Japan and streaming on Netflix, the godly anime (adapted from Shinya Umemura and Takumi Fukui's manga of the same name) mixes real-world mythology with the power-fantasy fight scenes of Dragon Ball Z, following a fighting tournament between humans and gods.

Season 2, Part 2 was released in July 2023, but word of a potential third season has remained scarce despite plenty of source material to adapt.

Will There Be a Record of Ragnarok season 3?

Warner Bros. Japan

After nearly a year since Season 2 ended, Netflix has yet to announce release plans for Record of Ragnarok Season 3.

That is not to say a third season of the hit anime will never happen, but the streamer is taking its time in giving it the green light (at least publicly).

What may be worrying is how long the wait has been to get any news.

Season 2 was rubberstamped in August 2021 mere weeks after Season 1 concluded (via Anime News Network).

As the entertainment industry tightens its belt due to rising costs and changing viewership habits, Netflix's delay in announcing Record of Ragnarok Season 3 may be related to surveying the landscape before committing to more of the series.

The series has fared well in its first two seasons, sitting at 70% for Season 1 and 79% for Season 2 on review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. Because of this critical reception, one would assume a third season will eventually be given the go-ahead.

If Season 3 is announced in the coming months and follows a similar development pipeline to Seasons 1 and 2, fans will likely be waiting some time for the series to return.

The gap between the Season 2 announcement and its release was about 15 months later in January 2023.

With all that in mind, should a Season 3 announcement come sometime this summer, a release sometime in late 2025 feels likely.

Who Will the Fighters Be In Record of Ragnarok Season 3?

Heading into a potential Record of Ragnarok Season 3, fans are itching to see what the next stage in the series' central godly tournament will have in store.

Thus far in the Netflix anime, audiences have seen six intense bouts on-screen, with the record between humans and gods sitting at even.

The crux of the series sees The Council of Gods aiming to wipe out humanity and bring about Ragnarok; however, the Valkyries make a plea to the deities, asking that they give humans one chance by way of a blood-fueled tournament.

The gods agree, and the Valkyries bring forth their human tributes, picking significant people from across history and pleasing them with their power to go head-to-head with these godly personalities.

With six battles down (and the gods making this tournament the best-of-13), there are at least 14 more fighters for fans to ogle over on-screen.

Seeing as there is a pattern of three tournament rounds a season, fans looking ahead at the manga the series is based on can find who will likely participate as fighters in Season 3.

The next three rounds in the manga see the human founder of the Chinese Qin Dynasty, Qin Shi Huang, go up against the Greek god of the underworld, Hades. Then, the iconic scientist Nikola Tesla challenges Beelzebub of ancient Judaism and Christianity, and finally, the fierce Spartan warrior Leonidas takes on the Greek god of the sun, Apollo.

There is always the chance the anime will mix things up from the manga, but given how faithful it has stayed to its source material thus far, one can assume it will do the same with Season 3.

Record of Ragnarok is streaming now on Netflix.

