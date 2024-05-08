Many My Hero Academia viewers are curious about whether All Might is American.

My Hero Academia (manga and anime) follows Izuku Midoriya, inspired by his hero All Might, who dreams of becoming a hero despite lacking a Quirk (ability).

Enduring bullying, notably from childhood friend Katsuki Bakugo, Izuku's life changes when he impresses All Might during an encounter.

However, he is later selected as All Might's successor and inherits the powerful Quirk, One For All. While the show takes place in the fictional city of Musutafu, Japan, All Might's unique skillset puts into question his nationality.

Is All Might American?

Some believe All Might to be American, as his attire and appearance are heavily inspired by the United States, and many of his ultimate moves are named after U.S. states.

These "Smash" moves include California, Detroit Smash, Missouri, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Texas, and more.

However, My Hero Academia clearly shows that All Might is not American; he is from Japan, supported by his alter ego, Toshinori Yagi, and attendance at UA High School in Japan.

Although All Might isn't American, he is influenced by the United States, fueled by his visit to the country as a young hero.

All Might's U.S. Connections Explained

All Might's connection to the United States in the My Hero Academia manga stems from a tragic event: the death of his mentor, Nana Shimura, at the hands of his arch-nemesis, All For One.

Fleeing Japan to protect the power of One For All, All Might sought refuge in the U.S., where he trained and gained experience as a hero under the guidance of Sorahiko/Gran Torino.

His time in America not only allowed him to develop his abilities but also provided him with crucial alliances, such as with Melissa and David Shield, who aided him in his battle against All For One.

Ultimately, his experiences in America were integral to his transformation into the Symbol of Peace and his eventual defeat of All For One, showcasing the significance of his time spent abroad in shaping his American influence.

My Hero Academia Season 7 will premiere on Saturday, May 4 at 2:30 a.m. PT/5:30 a.m. ET on Crunchyroll, where all episodes otherwise are now streaming.

