Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Release, News and Everything We Know

Following an action-packed Season 2, here is what to expect from the upcoming Season 3 of Jujutsu Kaisen (JJK).

Jujutsu Kaisen is an ongoing manga and anime with worldwide popularity. The manga only began in 2018, but the franchise has become one of the most popular in the world because of its anime adaptation.

Style, likable characters, head-bopping music, and incredible animated action make Jujutsu Kaisen stand out above many other anime series. With Season 2 in the rearview mirror, it's time to focus on what to expect from the upcoming Season 3.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Release: When Will It Come Out?

Jujutsu Kaisen

It is clear that MAPPA will be making a Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 following the success of Season 2.

On the day of the Season 2 finale, TOHO animation shared the first look at Season 3, showing early sketch work for the next chapter.

While it is exciting that Season 3 is already confirmed and being worked on, full animation for all episodes is a long process, especially with the enhanced graphics that JJK is known for.

Season 1 finished airing in March 2021, and Season 2 didn't return until July 2023, so fans should expect a similar timeline.

Mid to late 2025 is the most likely release window for Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3, with a possible delay due to MAPPA's plans to make a movie based on one of their other hit anime series, Chainsaw Man.

What Will Happen in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3?

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 will cover the Culling Games arc, where students from Jujutsu High prepare to enter a new dangerous battle royale.

Alongside them, a variety of sorcerers, both familiar and unfamiliar, with danger lying within the culling colonies.

This follows the end of Season 2, finishing the Shibuya Incident arc. Which saw fake Geto and Mahito fail to attempt to seal away Gojo.

Additionally, fake Geto awakens non-sorcerers as part of a plan to instigate conflict between sorcerers and non-sorcerers. Consequently, Gojo is exiled from Jujutsu society, Yuji is sentenced to death, and Yuta is named as his executioner.

While Season 3 will adapt the Culling Games arc from the manga, it will also address another shorter story arc. The Perfect Preparation arc follows the sorcerers as they prepare for the upcoming Culling Games.

How Many Episodes Could Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 Have?

The Culling Games arc of the manga covers chapters 159-221, a similar amount to what was shown in the Shibuya Incident in Season 2.

Season 1 came in at 24 episodes, while Season 2 had 23 in total. The expectation is that Season 3 be of similar length whenever it releases.

Much like any book-to-screen adaptation, elements of the manga story are normally trimmed to fit best for the anime, with a strong focus on the action.

How Many Seasons Will Jujutsu Kaisen Have?

For other anime shows like Demon Slayer, it is easier to predict the number of seasons because the manga is fully complete.

In the case of Jujutsu Kaisen, it is uncertain if the current Shinjuku Showdown Arc in the manga will mark the series' conclusion.

While the number of anime seasons for Jujutsu Kaisen remains unclear, a reasonable estimate suggests there could be five seasons, similar to how Attack on Titan's fourth season was divided into parts.

The devastating losses in the Shinjuku Showdown Arc follow the Culling Game Arc, which will be adapted into the third season by MAPPA. If the sequence of events continues, the Shinjuku Showdown Arc would likely be the fourth season of the anime.

For now, Seasons 1 and 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen are available to watch on Crunchyroll.

Read more about anime on The Direct:

Black Clover Season 5: Will More Episodes Ever Release?

One Piece Live-Action Season 2 Gets New Update from Star: When Will It Release?

Solo Leveling Season 2: Will More Episodes Ever Release?