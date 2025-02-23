Jujutsu Kaisen: Will Season 3 of JJK Ever Come Out? (2025 Update)

Season 3 of Jujustu Kaisen (JJK) is still waiting to come out as of 2025 as fans continue to wait for its debut.

Jujutsu Kaisen is an ongoing manga and anime series with a massive fan base. The franchise is now one of the most popular on Earth thanks to its anime adaptation bringing new sets of eyes to its story every year.

While the Jujutsu Kaisen timeline can confuse some viewers, its first two seasons have captivated viewers, making the wait for Season 3 a difficult one after Season 2 arrived in July 2023.

While TOHO Animation confirmed the development of Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 in December 2023, updates have been sparse over the past year.

Season 3's preparation was further teased in December 2024, when the show's X account posted a teaser image hyping Season 3's upcoming release.

Also of note is the Jujutsu Kaisen movie coming out in 2025, which could be part of the reason Season 3 of the anime series is being delayed.

As for the plot of Season 3, the next set of episodes will cover the "culling games" story from the manga, one of the darkest storylines of the series.

The "Culling Games" arc season 3 will follow involves Yuji Itadori and his allies entering the Culling Game to rescue Tsumiki Fushiguro.

This arc is one of the longest in the manga, so its possible that multiple seasons might be necessary to finish the whole storyline.

What Is Happening With Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3?

While there have been no concrete updates on when Jujutsu Kaisen Season 3 will be released, many expect to hear more information on the show's return soon.

The series is expected to have a large presence at Anime Japan 2025, which takes place on March 22 and March 23. There, fans are likely to learn much more about what specific story details might come through and when it will be released.

Considering the first part of Season 2 was released over two and a half years after Season 1, Season 3 is still likely a long way from hitting the small screen. This is particularly true since MAPPA, the animation studio developing the show, still has numerous other series in development as well.

The earliest fans should expect Season 3 to be released, based on that timeline, would be sometime in 2026. If it follows the same timeframe (Season 2's last episodes aired in December 2023), the expectation is that new episodes will arrive sometime in the first half of 2026.

Jujutsu Kaisen's first two seasons can be streamed on Crunchyroll, Hulu, and Netflix.