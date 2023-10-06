Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2: Release Dates, Episode Times and Everything We Know

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 is back after over two years since the first season ended.

Jujutsu Kaisen is one of the best-selling Japanese manga series of all time and has been a hit among anime watchers as well since it began airing in 2020.

The anime follows Yuji Itadori as he enlists in a clandestine group of Jujutsu Sorcerers with the mission of eliminating the formidable Curse known as Ryomen Sukuna, whom Yuji physically hosts.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2's Release Schedule

Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 has been releasing new episodes to Crunchyroll since early July 2023.

Already more than 10 episodes into Season 2, the latest episode just aired on Thursday, October 5.

Episode 11 was released in Japan at midnight JST and simulcasted on Crunchyroll stateside at 10 a.m. PT and 1 p.m. ET.

Here's a look at the list of episodes set to release during Season 2. This list takes into account the first 24 episodes from Season 1:

Episode 25: "Hidden Inventory" - July 6, 2023

Episode 26: "Hidden Inventory, Part 2" - July 13, 2023

Episode 27: "Hidden Inventory, Part 3" - July 20, 2023

Episode 28: "Hidden Inventory, Part 4" - July 27, 2023

Episode 29: "Premature Death" - August 3, 2023

Episode 30: "It’s Like That" - August 31, 2023

Episode 31: "Evening Festival" - September 7, 2023

Episode 32: "The Shibuya Incident" - September 14, 2023

Episode 33: "The Shibuya Incident – Gate Open" - September 21, 2023

Episode 34: "Pandemonium" - September 28, 2023

Episode 35: "Seance" - October 5, 2023

Episode 36 - October 12, 2023

Episode 37 - October 19, 2023

Episode 38 - October 26, 2023

Episode 39 - November 2, 2023

Episode 40 - November 9, 2023

Episode 41 - November 16, 2023

Episode 42 - November 23, 2023

Episode 43 - November 30, 2023

Episode 44 - December 7, 2023

Episode 45 - December 14, 2023

Episode 46 - December 21, 2023

Episode 47 - December 28, 2023

Season 2 will ultimately have one less episode than Season 1, but luckily, the series will continue to release new episodes every week until the end of the year.

What Will Happen in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2?

Jujutsu Kaisen

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 10 featured a heart-wrenching moment of witnessing Satoru Gojo being sealed within the Prison Realm, which has thrown the sorcerer world into chaos.

In Episode 11, Itadori, Nanami, Fushiguro, and Inumaki join forces to dismantle the "Curtain" without involving other sorcerers. They discover the Curtain's strength comes from placing its foundation outside in a conspicuous location. As they head toward a tall tower in Shibuya, they encounter Cursed Sorcerers lying in wait.

As reported before the season's release, the episodes debuting in 2023 are adapting the "Kaigyoku/Gyokusetsu" arc and the "Shibuya Incident" arc.

Warning - The rest of this article contains spoilers for the "Shibuya Incident" arc in the Jujutsu Kaisen manga.

During the "Shibuya Incident" arc, significant events include the sealing of Gojo Satoru, the reanimation of Toji Fushiguro, and confrontations involving Megumi.

The Shibuya Massacre, Kento Nanami's death, Nobara Kugisaki's apparent downfall, and Kenjaku's absorption of Mahito through Cursed Spirit Manipulation are pivotal moments in the arc.

As the story progresses, Mahito's apparent demise leads to the "Itadori Execution Arc," introducing Yuta Okkotsu.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 will likely cover these crucial plot points and preceding battles, along with detailed explanations of curse techniques, Black Flash development, Mahoraga's origin, and the nature of Death Paintings from the manga, all of which require substantial screen time for proper exploration.

Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2 Episode 12 will be available on Crunchyroll on Thursday, October 12.