Fans are convinced an anime adaptation of The Man Who Saved Me On My Isekai Trip is on the way; sadly, that does not look to be the case.

The Man Who Saved Me On My Isekai Trip Is a Killer is a popular manga from author Ahan Horihori (known online as horihori_ahan) intended for adult audiences.

It tells the story of a young woman who is saved by a bloodthirsty killer after waking up in a mysterious land.

The Man Who Saved Me On My Isekai Anime Seemingly Teased

The Man Who Saved Me On My Isekai Trip Is a Killer

A viral video sparked speculation about a potential incoming The Man Who Saved Me On My Isekai Trip Is a Killer anime adaptation.

The NSFW video, first shared by @Bleach_Bae on X (formerly Twitter), was first released in 2022 but has continued to pop up thanks to its virality on platforms like TikTok.

Featuring high-quality animation and a convincing look at the Iseakai Trip world, the 45-second supposed teaser looks convincing enough, causing fans to wonder if an adaptation of the adult-oriented manga is on the way.

However, that is not the case. According to the manga's author Ahan Horihori, this video is nothing more than a "PV (promotional video)" and "there are no plans to make it into an anime" (as translated from Japanese to English):

"This anime PV (promotional video) is an animation produced as part of a project. Since it is just a PV, there are no plans to make it into an anime in the future."

He added that while there are no plans to adapt The Man Who Saved Me On My Isekai Trip into an anime, he does have an interest in making his "doujin comic aimed at girls" into one:

"But I would like to make an anime of the doujin comic aimed at girls!!!!!!!! I wish someone would make it into an anime!!!!!!!!!!!!"

How Likely Is an Isekai Trip Anime?

While there have been no public announcements made about a potential The Man Who Saved Me On My Isekai Trip Is a Killer anime adaptation, that is not to say it will never happen.

The popularity of this promotional video in particular cannot be ignored. More than two years after first being posted, this brief tease of what an anime version of this story could look like continues to capture the imagination of fans.

It is a little surprising that a studio has not picked up Horihori san's hit manga for a TV adaptation.

One of the hurdles holding a The Man Who Saved Me On My Isekai Trip anime back could be the racy content found within its pages.

Japanese media does not shy away from hyper-sexualized content or mature themes like sexual assault and beyond, but Isekai Trip features these things with a particular fervency.

That said, if an adaptation of the manga were to happen, it would not be all that surprising. But, as anime continues to become more and more international, selling this sort of series internationally could be something executives may be getting hung up on.

