Blue Lock Season 2 ended on a wild note, setting up an exciting Season 3 and leaving many wondering when it could be released.

Coming as an adaptation of the hit manga series, Blue Lock Season 2 hit Crunchyroll in October 2024, pushing its characters forward through another adventure.

The show tells the story of a Japanese national football team that hires an enigma in the sport, Ego Jinpachi. Upon being hired, Ego begins his master plan to lead Japan to prominence, using the Blue Lock training regimen designed to create the world's best striker.

Season 2 ended on a massive cliffhanger as the league's group of owners all agreed on the next phase of the Blue Lock program heading into the Neo-Egoist League.

Crunchyroll

Also seen after that moment was a surprise appearance by Michael Kaiser, an important supporting character from the original manga series.

He is known as a prodigy U-20 forward from Germany who plays for Bastard München in this league as the team's ace and main striker. He is also regarded as a genius along with being one of the best players in the world.

One of the final shots of Season 2 features him on the phone in the conference call with his iconic blue rose tattoo prominently displayed on his neck. Here, he warns the rest of Blue Lock to be ready for his arrival.

When Could Blue Lock Season 3 Be Released?

Crunchyroll

While Blue Lock Season 2 ended its run on Crunchyroll on December 28, 2024, the end of the season did not come with a confirmation of Season 3's release. However, the final episode helped set up what could happen in a potential Season 3.

For perspective, Season 2 debuted one year and seven months after Season 1 finished. The schedules for both seasons are listed below:

Season 1 - October 9, 2022 - March 26, 2023

Season 2 - October 5, 2024 - December 28, 2024

If Season 3 received the green light, given the timeframe for Season 2's release, new episodes would likely not arrive until mid-to-late 2026.

While Season 2 was announced right after Season 1's finale (per Crunchyroll), the same announcement did not come for Season 3 after Season 2 ended.

What Could Happen in Blue Lock Season 3?

Crunchyroll

For reference on what's already happened in Blue Lock, Season 2's events follow the manga's "Blue Lock vs. Japan U20" arc from Chapter 109 to 149/151.

The new season also comes after the Blue Lock movie made its way through theaters, centering on one of the show's side characters (Seishiro Nagi) as he joined the program as one of the best attackers in the world.

As set up in the final scene from Season 2, a potential Season 3 would most likely focus on the "Neo Egoist League" arc from the manga.

In this part of the story, the Second Phase of the Blue Lock program shows how it turned into a huge entertainment program meant to further train players for the U-20 World Cup. Blue Lock players choose a country to train under, and Germany, England, Spain, Italy, and France are considered hosts.

The top players from these countries will be selected to play in the U-20 World Cup, which they will be vying for.

Of course, the timeframe for Season 3's release is still in the air as fans wait for the news to become official.

The first two seasons of Blue Lock are streaming on Crunchyroll.