Demon Slayer Season 6: When Is It Releasing?

With the debut of a new batch of Demon Slayer episodes on Netflix, the question of when Season 6 will be released is top of mind for many.

The hit anime, based on Koyoharu Gotouge's beloved manga of the same name, has become a stalwart of this modern era of anime.

However, not everything can last forever, as the TV adaptation approaches the end of Gotouge's Demon Slayer manga story.

When Is Demon Slayer Season 6 Coming Out?

Demon Slayer

Some fans wonder about the potential release of Demon Slayer Season 6 after a curious addition to the series' Netflix page.

This comes as the series' latest Hashira Training Arc debuted on October 31 on the steamer, labeled as Season 5 despite commonly being known as a part of Season 4.

This is likely because Netflix organizes the series by arc rather than by the proper season. So, instead of combining the Mugen Train and Entertainment District Arcs into Season 2, it splits them, making it look like there is one more season on the platform than there is.

However, that has not stopped speculation about the series online.

Fans have grown rabid for more Demon Slayer after its latest batch of episodes ended airing in June (on Japanese TV and Crunchyroll in the U.S.). Yet, there has been no announcement regarding the new season, which Netflix users would likely call Season 6.

As of writing, Demon Slayer animation studio Ufotableof has not officially announced that a new season is in the works.

In July, the Demon Slayer team revealed it would instead be pursuing a trio of feature-length animated movies to complete this next (and possibly final) chapter in the Demon Slayer story.

That is all to say that Season 6 of Demon Slayer remains unlikely. It seems the team behind the hit anime series wants to round out its time on the series with this big-screen trilogy rather than any further seasons on TV.

The show is nearly rounding out the story in Koyoharu Gotouge's original Demon Slayer manga. Only two major arcs—the Infinity Castle and Sunrise Countdown arcs — are left for the series to adapt.

This means that another season of the TV series seems highly unlikely unless the anime team wants to venture into original story territory or develop these last two arcs.

So, fans will likely have to wait longer than normal before the next chapter in the Demon Slayer anime is written. The team is hard at work on these three movies, which still could be years away.

It is worth noting that these new movies have only been listed as covering the pivotal Infinity Castle Arc, meaning there is a minuscule chance that the TV series returns to cover the events of the Sunrise Countdown Arc.

However, given this movie release plan, it certainly feels like the anime team is trying to end Demon Slayer with a big splash, and that may only be possible in movie form.

Demon Slayer is streaming on Netflix and Crunchyroll.