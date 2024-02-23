Demon Slayer Season 4 is locked in as the series' incoming release date was officially confirmed.

The beloved anime series - based on the long-running manga Koyoharu Gotouge - has not been heard from since June 2023 when Season 3 ended.

A fourth season was announced for Q2 2024 as the Season 3 finale aired, with fans getting a taste of what to expect thanks to an incoming film set in the universe, bridging the gap between Seasons 3 and 4 (read more about where to watch the 2024 Demon Slayer movie here).

When Is Demon Slayer Season 4 Coming Out?

A new report revealed when fans can expect Demon Slayer Season 4 to be released in Japan and internationally.

According to Anime News Network, the fourth season of the critically acclaimed shonen anime will reportedly hit TV screens in Spring 2024, premiering with a special one-hour episode.

With the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira Training film set to head out on its self-proclaimed 'world tour,' one could pinpoint a more specific release window from the nebulous "spring 2024."

Like in the past, the To the Hashira Training film will act as a buffer between seasons, comprising three episodes (the last two of Season 3 and the first from Season 4).

The previous complication movie - Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Swordsmith Village - worked similarly, including a few Season 2 episodes and a sneak peek at what would come in Season 3.

To the Swordsmith Village debuted in Japanese cinemas on February 3, 2023 before Season 3 properly hit anime streaming service Crunchyroll on April 9, 2023.

That is 65 days between the Demon Slayer film's theatrical release and the beginning of its corresponding incoming season.

If Season 4 follows a similar framework, an early April release for the series would make sense with To the Hashira Training hitting the big screen in Japan on February 2, 2024.

What To Expect in Season 4 of Demon Slayer

Given the name of Demon Slayer Season 4, it would seem the upcoming episodes will be adapting the Hashira Training arc from the beloved Demon Slayer manga.

Those looking to glimpse what to expect can find this particular arc of the Demon Slayer story in chapters 128-136 of the manga.

The books featuring this story tell of Tanjiro "training to become a Hashira" (via Simon & Schuster):

"Tanjiro goes to see the Stone Hashira, Himejima, who intends to prepare him for the battles to come. The training to become a Hashira – a high-ranking member of the Demon Slayer Corps – is intense and demanding, and earning Himejima’s approval seems impossible, but Tanjiro won’t give up!"

This likely means Season 4 will see the show's likable protagonist continue his demon-slaying training and attuning his powers to a level never seen before.

While this may sound like Season 4 will be a quieter season because of this, setting aside the series' iconic bloody action scenes, that does not seem to be the case.

Just because the demon attacks may have halted for now does not mean they will forever. So a lot of the action in Season 4 will likely be slayer-on-slayer instead of slayer-on-demon.

Demon Slayer Seasons 1-3 are streaming now on Crunchyroll and Netflix.