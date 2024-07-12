In-universe lore has fans worried Tanjiro from Demon Slayer is fated to die at 25 in the beloved anime series.

After starring in the Demon Slayer manga, Tanjiro Kamado has been winning over TV audiences since the debut of the anime of the same name.

However, all this has come with the worry that he could die at any minute, with the show being host to myriad bloody, incredible action scenes. His fate has been put into question even more thanks to a prophecy that haunts all who awaken the Demon Slayer Mark.

Will Tanjiro Die in Demon Slayer?

Demon Slayer

A prophecy in the Demon Slayer universe could spell out Tanjiro's fate as the hit anime marches toward its eventual end.

In the world of Demon Slayer, those who awaken the Demon Slayer Mark (like Tanjiro Kamado in Season 3 of the series) are cursed to die at the young age of 25.

As Tanjiro awakened his mark in Season 3, Episode 5, some worry he too will only make it to the quarter-century mark before croaking and falling over dead.

Given the anime is still ongoing (with a trilogy of films recently announced to tell the next chapter of the story) the fate of the series' central character remains to be seen.

Thankfully though, with the manga the series is based on having come to a close, fans have some sort of idea about where Tanjiro will stand as he approaches the age of 25.

Demon Slayer

During the final Sunrise Countdown Arc of the hit manga, Tanjiro technically does die, but that does not mean his story is down.

In a dramatic final showdown with the series' big bad Demon King, Muzan, Tanjrio is killed.

As he brings down his longtime enemy, Muzan consumes Tanjiro's body briefly taking over the young hero and taking on the offensive against the Demon Slayer Corps accompanying him.

While things look dire, Tanjiro is eventually able to reject Muzan and force the dastardly Demon King from his body, returning him to his normal demon-slaying self.

With Muzan seemingly dead and gone, it is assumed Tanjiro voids the curse that has been plaguing him and all who awaken the Demon Slayer Mark.

This is further confirmed later in the manga (Chapter 205 specifically) as Tanjiro's descendants are depicted.

While not an outright confirmation that Tanjiro made it past 25, it does heavily imply he survived long enough after his battle with Muzan to grow old and father a family, rather than dying at 25 like he was fated to.

Demon Slayer is now streaming on Netflix and Crunchyroll.